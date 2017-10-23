15 staircases that will cement your love of concrete

Choosing the right staircase for your home shouldn't ever be an afterthought or something that you rush, especially when architects have been busy bees, creating really modern and interesting designs! Chief amongst them are striking concrete incarnations that can traverse a wide range of interior design landscapes, from industrial through to contemporary and everything in between. Even minimalism! We think you'll be blown away by how high-end concrete really can look, so come take a look at some of our favourite designs now and let us prove ourselves right!