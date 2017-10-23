Your browser is out-of-date.

15 staircases that will cement your love of concrete

​Designer Costal Home, D-Max Photography D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Choosing the right staircase for your home shouldn't ever be an afterthought or something that you rush, especially when architects have been busy bees, creating really modern and interesting designs! Chief amongst them are striking concrete incarnations that can traverse a wide range of interior design landscapes, from industrial through to contemporary and everything in between. Even minimalism! We think you'll be blown away by how high-end concrete really can look, so come take a look at some of our favourite designs now and let us prove ourselves right!

1. Simple, square, neutral and chic. What's not to love?

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
2. Open treads make this installation less monolithic and more modern.

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
3. Large and sweeping, we love the way these stairs transform into furniture!

Concrete Stairs D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
4. Discreet and small, these stairs almost disappear from view.

casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
5. The pale concrete here has maintained such a fresh and pure aesthetic.

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
6. How Avant Garde! A sweeping shape and chic lighting have worked wonders together.

Spachtelböden im Innenbereich - Betonoptik, Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Industrial style living room
7. Though quite steep, these stairs are very neat and precise. What a focal point!

Departamento, AT103 AT103 Modern kitchen
8. Even spiral staircases can be made from concrete and wow! What a look! Great for small homes!

Residência Harmonia, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Modern dining room
9. Outdoor steps make perfect sense, made from concrete. Weatherproof, easy to clean and tough, they look gorgeous too!

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
10. Fancy a splash of colour? Then add pigment to your concrete mix and go wild! So striking!

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
11. Shrouded in light and central to the house, this is a concrete staircase to take a lesson from!

Casa CG342 - Casa sustentable, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
12. Glass and concrete are the best of friends, in terms of staircase design and safety.

casa CeRo, NonWarp NonWarp Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
13. If glass and concrete isn't for you, how about steel and concrete?

PV House, Boquer 3 Boquer 3 Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
14. Beautifully lit for maximum impact, these stairs are a valid focal point for any home!

REMACU, The arkch's Arquitectos The arkch's Arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
15. Organic vegetation meets sleek modernist concrete and the pairing is heavenly!

Joatinga 650m², House in Rio House in Rio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
For more beautiful stairs, take a look at this Ideabook: Stylish stairs for small spaces.

Could concrete have a place in your home?

