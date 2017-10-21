Your browser is out-of-date.

​The house that’s both simple and spectacular

Today we leave the extravagance behind and get back to basics (although we do still include a stunning amount of style). Tokyo-based architectural firm Atelier137 Architectural Design Office is in charge of our latest homify 360° piece, and this is one of those rare designs that wows only slightly at the beginning, yet pulls the rug swiftly out from under you the second you walk indoors.

Let’s get inspired…

The façade

We don’t blame anybody for thinking this is an office – the house’s exterior façade really does portray a rather formal, corporate look, and yet that is all part of the plan. 

And we love the lush greens protruding from behind the wall!

A sophisticated style

Impressed yet? How open, clean and elegant is this interior look, with open-riser stairs, a neutral colour palette, a less-is-more commitment to furnishings and décor, and an abundance of natural lighting and garden views streaming indoors – what more could one want?

A touch of nature

Getting back to the garden views, shifting our perspective ever so slightly gives us a better view of the little courtyard, styled up with pebbles, plants and a few miniature trees. And notice how these greens contrast with the greys and browns of the house. 

Who says you have to walk all the way outdoors to appreciate nature?

Natural decorations

At night, this little green space really comes to life, as artificial lighting fixtures (both on the inside and outside of the house) add just enough dazzle to make the garden area stand out, yet not completely overthrow the modern/minimalist beauty of the house in the background. 

Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Another view

The yard/garden space outside might be minimal, but it sure packs a punch – notice how that green view is enjoyed from the upstairs bathroom, with the soft greens flowing in beautifully (along with a ray of sunlight) to make this room of the house just a tad more special. 

Most definitely a house with a surprise around every corner!

Speaking of green gardens, are you aware of The Top 10 vegetables to grow this winter?

20 stunning detached houses for the most discerning homeowners!
We’d love to know what you think of this house...

