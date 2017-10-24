12 time-savvy tips for keeping your bathroom fresh

Cleaning the bathroom is a necessary chore, that's an indisputable fact, but we all have busy lives, so how are we meant to find time to keep it sparkling and smelling good, every single day? Well, we wondered this, so took a look at how professional cleaners do a little, every day, to maintain great standards of cleanliness, fresh odours and usability and we think we've hit the jackpot in terms of tips to share with you. Come with us now and see how some common sense and five minutes a day could leave you with the cleanest bathroom in your street!
Air fresheners are fantastic, but don't go buying a cheap and nasty aerosol that you only spritz after the toilet has been used! The key is consistency, to opt for a countertop version that fragrances and neutralises the air all day long. They even come in pretty containers now, so they make for nice decorative items.
This is genius! Whenever you use the bathroom, leave it exactly as you found it. Resetting a room is a great way to prevent clutter building up or mess accruing, so you can extend this tip to every room in your home really!
Nobody needs to see all of the toiletries, spare toothpaste and extra toilet rolls that you have in your bathroom, so find a handy storage space and tuck them all away. Your space will look so much neater for it.
If you use the bath or shower, take the extra couple of minutes to dry your surfaces when you get out. the humidity building up in your room will cause damp and a foisty odour, which should be avoided at all costs and a cursory wipe can solve it all!
Pretty bottles are a great resource, so instead of throwing our your perfume containers, for example, why not keep them and use them for something else? As an added bonus, they will always have an underlying scent that you like.
You work hard and deserve nice things, so if you are going to try and save money on anything, please don't make it your toiletries. Choose luxuriously scented, skin-softening and upmarket varieties that make you feel rejuvenated every time you use them and leave your bathroom smelling like an exclusive spa! Trust us, you deserve the finer things!
Some old wives' tales are true and when it comes to getting a clean bathroom, warm water and white vinegar is a recipe for success, as all our grandma's know! Giving your sink and bath a quick wipe with this magical concoction, once a day, will keep everything looking and smelling great and use it in your taps too, for no limescale!
Just before you leave the house in the morning, open the curtains, pull up the blinds and let as much sunlight into your bathroom as is humanly possible! The sunnier and brighter your room looks, the more it will seem clean and fresh. Who wants a dingy bathroom anyway?
Once a day, just assess your bathroom and make sure you don't have any stray sheets of toilet roll on the floor, soap scum on the sink or wet towels hanging up. If you spot something that is out of place, tackle it and maintain the status quo!
If you spot a leaky tap and think it's not a big deal, think again! It could be a sign of a bigger plumbing problem, so get a professional in to take a look as soon as you can! Plus, the more your tap leaks, the more water you are paying for and the higher the likelihood of limescale build-up!
We hope that we don't have to tell you to empty your bathroom bin regularly, but just in case, check it every other day! Use scented bin liners if you want to really tackle those nasty niffs!
Finally, have a place for everything in your bathroom and keep everything in it's place! Organisation is the key to success in any room, but especially a bathroom, which can get overrun with clutter so easily. Train yourself to just live a little tidier and you won't ever have to commit to a huge cleaning session again!
