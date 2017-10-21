​This Westminster house flaunts a wonderful new look

Our newest homify 360° gem comes from RBD Architecture & Interiors in Westminster, London, which sees a stunning home significantly altered, extended and refurbished after obtaining planning consent from City of Westminster and licence approval from Grosvenor Estate.

So, what exactly was part and parcel of this project? The house’s original internal floors and roof structure were demolished and excavated before a new lower ground floor extension with a cinema room was formed. The front- and rear elevations were then transformed in keeping with the building’s original character before reconstructing the house internally to suit the owner’s modern living requirements.

Shall we take a look at some high-quality pictures to go with this high-quality project?