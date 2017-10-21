Your browser is out-of-date.

​This Westminster house flaunts a wonderful new look

Full House Renovation, adding a Basement project in Central London
Our newest homify 360° gem comes from RBD Architecture & Interiors in Westminster, London, which sees a stunning home significantly altered, extended and refurbished after obtaining planning consent from City of Westminster and licence approval from Grosvenor Estate. 

So, what exactly was part and parcel of this project? The house’s original internal floors and roof structure were demolished and excavated before a new lower ground floor extension with a cinema room was formed. The front- and rear elevations were then transformed in keeping with the building’s original character before reconstructing the house internally to suit the owner’s modern living requirements. 

Shall we take a look at some high-quality pictures to go with this high-quality project?

The master en-suite

master en suite,dressing room,wood flooring,velvet curtains,headboard,bedside table,bedside lamp,rug
Master en-suite

Now this is a sleeping space fit for a king! Although it’s not the most spacious bedroom ever created, it more than makes up for the little legroom with its elegant style, classic colours and soothing ambience.

The en-suite beauty

bathroom,bathroom furniture,master en suite,carrara marble,liliac washbasin,walk-in shower,luxury bathroom
Master en-suite bathroom

Marble steals the show in the en-suite bathroom, which flaunts a classic-yet-not-too-overly-decorated look with perfect precision. 

From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and many more.

The living room

living room,rugs,blue rugs,purewool rugs,occasional chairs,fireplace,coffee table,accessories
Living Room

The colour scheme gets much more energetic in the living room, as hot oranges, cool blues and a host of other hues join the style party. Here is also where we are treated to custom bespoke joinery to ensure a more elite ambience.

A stunner of a staircase

Beautifully crafted custom designed slender staircase with rooflight.
Beautifully crafted custom designed slender staircase with rooflight.

But it’s not just the main spaces that got treated to a fabulous design – the staircase, as we can see here, flaunts a beautifully crafted, custom-designed look that, in addition to effectively connecting the storeys, becomes one of the house’s prime indoor décor pieces. 

Let’s scope out a few more images of this breathtaking beauty.

Handrail Detail
Handrail Detail

Living/Library Room
Living/Library Room

chandelier,glass chandelier,dining room,coffer ceiling,kitchen diner
Dining Room

home bar,carrara marble,bespoke joinery,polished plaster,glasswear,renovation,decoration,bar decoration
Home Bar

Now it's time to see why This Poole house is pretty perfect.

​The house that’s both simple and spectacular
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

No, Thanks