​This Westminster house flaunts a wonderful new look

Our newest homify 360° gem comes from RBD Architecture & Interiors in Westminster, London, which sees a stunning home significantly altered, extended and refurbished after obtaining planning consent from City of Westminster and licence approval from Grosvenor Estate.
So, what exactly was part and parcel of this project? The house’s original internal floors and roof structure were demolished and excavated before a new lower ground floor extension with a cinema room was formed. The front- and rear elevations were then transformed in keeping with the building’s original character before reconstructing the house internally to suit the owner’s modern living requirements.

Now this is a sleeping space fit for a king! Although it’s not the most spacious bedroom ever created, it more than makes up for the little legroom with its elegant style, classic colours and soothing ambience.
Marble steals the show in the en-suite bathroom, which flaunts a classic-yet-not-too-overly-decorated look with perfect precision.
The colour scheme gets much more energetic in the living room, as hot oranges, cool blues and a host of other hues join the style party. Here is also where we are treated to custom bespoke joinery to ensure a more elite ambience.
But it’s not just the main spaces that got treated to a fabulous design – the staircase, as we can see here, flaunts a beautifully crafted, custom-designed look that, in addition to effectively connecting the storeys, becomes one of the house’s prime indoor décor pieces.

