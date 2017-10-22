​3 Feng Shui basics you should know

The majority of us are all too well aware of what it’s like trying to make a comfortable living in a crowded, small and (often) poorly designed smaller space like a city apartment. No wonder so many of us are stressed out and unhappy in today’s age!
But here is where one needs to look back at ancient times – or, more specifically, the ancient Chinese art of Feng Shui. But don’t think that it’s a religion or anything like that, as it’s merely a practice that helps people align their energies with their surroundings. Creating a balanced representation in your home can reflect how you’re reacting to outside experiences.
Yes, we know it might sound bizarre, but there is some science behind it: over-crowded living spaces have a definite impact on our health, which causes us to stress even more. And seeing as it’s a fact that our homes and environments impact how we feel and perform, it makes the art of Feng Shui all the more real.
Care to give it a go?
Think of Feng Shui (which has been around for thousands of years and is nowhere near outdated) as merely a set of principles to help you align your living space. And don’t think that it’s something that only weird or “artistic” types try out – thousands of trained Feng Shui consultants are offering services across the country, due to the fact that this has seen a humongous resurgence in the Western world.
If you want to change your life, then start by changing your environment.
Feng Shui helps you to optimise your living space by controlling its energy flow. Feng Shui splits the world into five elements:
1. wood: creativity and growth
2. fire: leadership and boldness
3. earth: strength and stability
4. metal: focus and order
5. water: emotion and inspiration.
If you get the elements right, the corresponding traits are sure to follow.
Chinese Feng Shui masters have also devised a tool, a ‘Bagua map’, which lays out various life areas (such as health, wealth, marriage, etc.) that are all associated with the different parts of a living space. You can line up the Bagua map with your home’s floor plan to help determine the correct placement of colours, artwork, etc.
And if there’s a certain aspect of your life that feels off, adding different touches or reshuffling your possessions in the corresponding life area might do the trick.
Remember yin and yang? Well, balancing them appropriately is also part of Feng Shui, as a living space functions best when it’s got both.
Yin, feminine energy, is associated with:
• night time
• coolness
• quiet.
Yang, masculine, signifies:
• the sun
• sociability
• heat.
As everyone’s living space is different, the end results in terms of your furnishings and décor will not be the same as someone else’s. Should you need to entirely revamp a cramped flat, we recommend that you take a class or hire an expert on the subject.
However, for those that are curious, here’s what you can do: Kill the clutter. Your entire flat/house’s clutter needs to be gone. And it’s not only about clearing up more legroom, as it’s been proven that clutter is detrimental to our minds and aids in creating stress.
Looking for love? Imagine that it’s about to happen! Just look around your home and ask yourself if the space is being prepared for your soul mate. For example, instead of having one towel (which denotes a single life), have two. Even though your mate hasn’t shown up yet, act as if they’re already there!
Want to move on from a failed relationship? Then cut that ‘energy cord’ by throwing out all the stuff from your past relationship that’s scattered around your home. These are only tying you down to that person you’re trying to move on from.
When done with any relationship, it’s recommended that you, at your own pace, release yourself of all the things that aren’t beneficial anymore.
Who doesn’t want to improve productivity and boost money flow? Add one or two plants near your desk, home office or work area! This relates to the element of wood, which links to networking, expansion, growth, growing wealth, and opportunities.
And be sure to have your business card displayed on your desk.
What will happen depends on what you expect to happen, but within reason. Don’t Feng Shui your entire home and expect to bring someone back from the dead. But be sure to keep an open mind, even if you’re not entirely convinced.
Anybody who’s willing to participate and test out Feng Shui suggestions, however sceptical they may be, might be surprised by the results!
And on that note, let’s check out 5 clever ways mirrors boost your home's feng shui.