​3 Feng Shui basics you should know

The majority of us are all too well aware of what it’s like trying to make a comfortable living in a crowded, small and (often) poorly designed smaller space like a city apartment. No wonder so many of us are stressed out and unhappy in today’s age!

But here is where one needs to look back at ancient times – or, more specifically, the ancient Chinese art of Feng Shui. But don’t think that it’s a religion or anything like that, as it’s merely a practice that helps people align their energies with their surroundings. Creating a balanced representation in your home can reflect how you’re reacting to outside experiences.

Yes, we know it might sound bizarre, but there is some science behind it: over-crowded living spaces have a definite impact on our health, which causes us to stress even more. And seeing as it’s a fact that our homes and environments impact how we feel and perform, it makes the art of Feng Shui all the more real.

Care to give it a go?