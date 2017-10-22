​How to warm up your home with layers

Already feeling the chill of winter? Even though gas heaters and fireplaces have their parts to play in the chilly season, there’s another way to ensure more heat for your home: layering your favourite décor accessories.

But of course ‘layers’ don’t necessarily have to mean just blankets and quilts – it can also pertain to décor items, because in addition to adding interest and style to your space, layering can also help to create a homey feel, making it both cosy and inviting – and isn’t that what all homes are supposed to be, regardless of the season?