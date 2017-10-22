Your browser is out-of-date.

​How to warm up your home with layers

Johannes van Graan
Luxury London penthouse, Alex Maguire Photography
Already feeling the chill of winter? Even though gas heaters and fireplaces have their parts to play in the chilly season, there’s another way to ensure more heat for your home: layering your favourite décor accessories.

But of course ‘layers’ don’t necessarily have to mean just blankets and quilts – it can also pertain to décor items, because in addition to adding interest and style to your space, layering can also help to create a homey feel, making it both cosy and inviting – and isn’t that what all homes are supposed to be, regardless of the season?

1. For your bed

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

It’s time to break out those duvets, but see this as a styling opportunity to add layers of colours and patterns to your sleeping space. Imagine how much more cosy (and warm) your bedroom is going to look (and feel) with some textured faux-fur pillows and a quilted throw blanket.

2. Add interest

Accent Wall Kellie Burke Interiors Eclectic style living room
Kellie Burke Interiors

Accent Wall

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

We’re not sure about you, but there’s something about a bare and minimalist-like space that makes it look and feel cold in winter. And while it’s true that adding a beautiful mirror or piece of artwork to your sideboard won’t make your home feel warmer, it will help in adding interest to a bare and empty space – plus save you any repainting when you think it’s time to change up your display.

3. Stock up on layers

open plan sitting dining room niche pr Modern living room
niche pr

open plan sitting dining room

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

Where in your home can you add another layer? A hide rug on top of the wool one in the living room? A warm throw over the ottoman in the guest bedroom?

4. Speaking of rugs…

Living Room RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style living room
RBD Architecture & Interiors

Living Room

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

We love hardwood floors, but unless there’s underfloor heating involved, winter is no time to be walking around barefoot on them. Rather layer a large rug over those beautiful wooden surfaces to create a warm and inviting ambience in your home.

Plus, it’s a great way to introduce some more (or even new) colours and motifs into your design.

5. Give some character

Stowaway bedside table Loaf Modern style bedroom
Loaf

Stowaway bedside table

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

More items means less empty (and cold-looking) space, but of course we’re not suggesting that you clutter up your home! 

Merely style up a bedside table here and there with a handful of your favourite items, like a stack of books and a potted plant, and perhaps a printed art piece neatly resting atop the table against the wall – it can include a dash of extra colour for your bedroom.

6. More opportunities for layers

Fireplace Ruth Noble Interiors Eclectic style living room
Ruth Noble Interiors

Fireplace

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

Of course there is big potential in any home for additional layers, from layered rugs and styled-up coffee tables to a beautiful artwork resting atop the fireplace mantle. 

And just think about the possibilities when it comes to a few more scatter cushions on the bed and sofas…

7. Sizing up your space

Luxury London penthouse, Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

Luxury London penthouse

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

If space is an issue, use the height of the room to make it more appealing, like inserting a large mirror to set a grand tone, which pairs up perfectly with a soft rug/carpet for a cosy and visually spacious feel.

8. Get creative with your spaces

Large Main Bathroom Redesign homify Classic style bathroom
homify

Large Main Bathroom Redesign

homify
homify
homify

We know there isn’t a floating shelf (or room for one) in every area of your home, but you might be surprised to find even the smallest of spaces will sometimes have room to display a few accessories.

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

9. Be open

Wimbledon, LEIVARS Modern living room
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

However, for the parts of your home that do flaunt some serious shelving, use that open shelving as best you can to create interest via layers: books, artwork, keepsakes from travels, flowers in vases, framed photographs, etc. 

This ensures a personal and lived-in ambience, and you can switch up that display as often as you please. 

Don’t miss these 19 easy ways to save energy (and money) this winter.

6 tips for mastering wardrobe organisation
Which of these layering tricks will you be trying out come winter?

