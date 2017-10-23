Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 ideas for storing almost everything

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern living room
As human beings, we tend to accumulate items and pieces throughout the years, which makes it quite easy to end up in a state of clutter. And of course we don’t always have the luxury to just add additional legroom to our homes to make room for those new items whenever we feel like it, which brings us to plan B: get creative (and clever) with the space you already have in your home.

Thus, on with today’s piece, which shows you 12 forms of storage that is going to make you rethink how much storage space you really have in your house…

1. Say goodbye to hallway clutter with simple hooks and shelves hidden behind (closed) closet doors.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A simple hanging rod clears up floor space in a jiffy!

Prettypegs - Shoe your furniture! Prettypegs BedroomAccessories & decoration
Prettypegs

Prettypegs—Shoe your furniture!

Prettypegs
Prettypegs
Prettypegs

3. That empty space underneath your bed can be put to SO much better use.

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

4. A handy carpenter can turn your under-the-stairs area unto the ultimate storage compartment.

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

5. Ever thought of using that dead space above a doorframe?

Storage homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Storage

homify
homify
homify

6. We’re always game for a cool alcove, especially one that adds such an exceptional-looking room to a home.

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern media room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

7. Magnet storage can beautifully increase your kitchen’s functionality – and these spice canisters look so cute!

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

8. High-level shelving have very little impact on you, yet makes a big difference in terms of clutter clearing.

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Rustic style living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

9. These clever little cubby holes are ideal for storing items away while also keeping them neat and tidy.

Appartement familial atypique : réaménagement de chambres de services-Paris-16e , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

10. We love the idea of open-sided shelving which takes care of storage while also dividing up rooms.

Casa T, MAT architettura e design MAT architettura e design Modern living room
MAT architettura e design

MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design

11. Thanks to a few wooden wall knobs, your accessories don’t ever have to be tossed on the floor again.

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

12. And speaking of tidy, how great are these storage baskets (clearly labelled) underneath a bed?

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

Which of these storage spaces will you be seeking out in your home?

