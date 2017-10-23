​12 ideas for storing almost everything

As human beings, we tend to accumulate items and pieces throughout the years, which makes it quite easy to end up in a state of clutter. And of course we don’t always have the luxury to just add additional legroom to our homes to make room for those new items whenever we feel like it, which brings us to plan B: get creative (and clever) with the space you already have in your home.

Thus, on with today’s piece, which shows you 12 forms of storage that is going to make you rethink how much storage space you really have in your house…