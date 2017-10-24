​6 types of sofas for a modern space

When it comes to choosing the right furniture for a room, one cannot stumble about blindly in the dark – your choices need to not only reflect your room’s style, but must also be practical.
So, on that note, we decided to scope out some prime options for couches and sofas when it comes to giving a living room a comfy (and beautiful) seating spot. And these are our favourite…
You may have heard of “sofa beds”, and it is exactly what it sounds like – because of their cushiness, these types of sofas can also double up as beds, which makes them the ideal furniture piece if you have a small space and no room for a guest bedroom.
It’s also no secret that these sofas’ plush look adds an elegant factor to any room.
The ideal piece for a corner, seeing as no unused corner space goes to waste. Adding in a coffee table and rug (as shown in our example) stylishly anchors the seating spot in your living room.
Of course the material in which your sofa is covered is equally crucial, as it can make or break the style and ambience of the room. And we’re willing to go on record and say that NOTHING comes close to a leather sofa due to their classiness, durability and overall “look at me” factor.
A room dominated by a light colour palette requires a fitting sofa, and here we recommend one in a white, off-white or soft grey hue.
Of course the aim is not to make it melt into the rest of the whites, as the sofa’s texture and pattern can go a long way in making it stand out – especially if additional décor pieces like scatter cushions are thrown in.
If you’re searching for the perfect sofa to fit into an unusual space, or would like the flexibility of reconfiguring your seating after a move, a modular sofa can be just the thing. It allows you to buy only the pieces you require and arrange them according to your desire.
Finally, we get to the option that can work equally perfect indoors and outside: a wicker sofa/couch, which can look just as impressive on a rustic porch as it would in a modern-style living room.
And thanks to a world of colours, shapes and sizes, and the fact that there are millions of throws and scatter cushions just waiting to style up your wicker set, you are sure to find the perfect one for your space.
