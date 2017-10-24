Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​6 types of sofas for a modern space

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to choosing the right furniture for a room, one cannot stumble about blindly in the dark – your choices need to not only reflect your room’s style, but must also be practical.

So, on that note, we decided to scope out some prime options for couches and sofas when it comes to giving a living room a comfy (and beautiful) seating spot. And these are our favourite…

1. A plush and comfy design

Apartamento Qvadra Sebucán, VODO Arquitectos VODO Arquitectos Modern living room
VODO Arquitectos

VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos

You may have heard of “sofa beds”, and it is exactly what it sounds like – because of their cushiness, these types of sofas can also double up as beds, which makes them the ideal furniture piece if you have a small space and no room for a guest bedroom

It’s also no secret that these sofas’ plush look adds an elegant factor to any room.

2. The L-shape couch

Apartamento Margarita, THE muebles THE muebles Modern living room
THE muebles

THE muebles
THE muebles
THE muebles

The ideal piece for a corner, seeing as no unused corner space goes to waste. Adding in a coffee table and rug (as shown in our example) stylishly anchors the seating spot in your living room. 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

3. Leather sofas

Luxus Interior Licht Design, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Modern living room
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

Of course the material in which your sofa is covered is equally crucial, as it can make or break the style and ambience of the room. And we’re willing to go on record and say that NOTHING comes close to a leather sofa due to their classiness, durability and overall “look at me” factor.

4. A little white number

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

A room dominated by a light colour palette requires a fitting sofa, and here we recommend one in a white, off-white or soft grey hue. 

Of course the aim is not to make it melt into the rest of the whites, as the sofa’s texture and pattern can go a long way in making it stand out – especially if additional décor pieces like scatter cushions are thrown in.

5. Perfectly adaptable to your space

living Didonè Comacchio Architects Modern living room
Didonè Comacchio Architects

living

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

If you’re searching for the perfect sofa to fit into an unusual space, or would like the flexibility of reconfiguring your seating after a move, a modular sofa can be just the thing. It allows you to buy only the pieces you require and arrange them according to your desire.

6. Wonderful wicker

Miner's Cottage II: Living Room design storey Rustic style living room shabby chic,living room,living room
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Living Room

design storey
design storey
design storey

Finally, we get to the option that can work equally perfect indoors and outside: a wicker sofa/couch, which can look just as impressive on a rustic porch as it would in a modern-style living room. 

And thanks to a world of colours, shapes and sizes, and the fact that there are millions of throws and scatter cushions just waiting to style up your wicker set, you are sure to find the perfect one for your space. 

You are simple spoiled for choice when it comes to Luxurious leather bedroom furniture – check it out!

​A two-storey family villa to dream about
Which sofa would be ideal for your living room?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks