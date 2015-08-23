Creating the perfect man cave bar

While women may have other priorities when it comes to decorating and accessorising the home, the dreams of many of their male counterparts will include a man cave bar. No longer is it enough to have a space just for relaxing and tinkering, man caves are fast becoming social hubs and the installation of a working bar turns a man cave from ordinary to 'oh heck yes!'.

Take a look at these ideas for a marvellous man cave bar and see if you can be tempted to install one. Cheers!