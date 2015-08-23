Your browser is out-of-date.

Creating the perfect man cave bar

Heimkino Berlin, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Classic style media room
While women may have other priorities when it comes to decorating and accessorising the home, the dreams of many of their male counterparts will include a man cave bar. No longer is it enough to have a space just for relaxing and tinkering, man caves are fast becoming social hubs and the installation of a working bar turns a man cave from ordinary to 'oh heck yes!'.

Take a look at these ideas for a marvellous man cave bar and see if you can be tempted to install one. Cheers!

Modern marvel

Contemporary home bar, Highwood, Berkshire Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Contemporary home bar, Highwood, Berkshire

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Clean crisp lines, statement wallpaper and design-inspired bar stools make this example of a man cave bar something very special indeed. Noting here is surplus to requirements and everything is serving a definite and defined purpose. The theme works together as a cohesive whole and brings to mind images of elegant cocktail parties and perfectly poured Martinis. This is so chic that it blurs the line between man cave bar and art gallery, so which you choose to define it as is up to you!

Sleek and sophisticated

American Dream, MPD London MPD London Classic rooms
MPD London

American Dream

MPD London
MPD London
MPD London

Man caves don't need to evoke images of dank, smelly areas where chaps convene, they have become architectural and design elements in their own right, worthy of consideration, thought and attention to detail. Here we see a space that has been given such treatment, with stylish furniture, beautiful lighting and clever space usage all combining to create a welcoming and relaxing space. The man cave bar offers a fun talking point as well as a practical storage solution for any food and drink that will be consumed and that sleek black design, though attractive, doesn't detract from other more key features.

All white on the night

Footballer's Pad Aquarium, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern living room
Aquarium Architecture

Footballer's Pad Aquarium

Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture

What a fabulous man cave! Though the large and gorgeous aquarium from Aquarium Architecture may take centre stage for some people, just look at that impressive and unusual man cave bar in the background! Finished in an eye-catching white, the shape and style fits seamlessly with the 'under the sea' theme being enjoyed in the wider space. The bar has become a feature in its own right and we can imagine that with some clever lighting, it would look breathtaking at night! All you'd need to complete this glamorous set up is a well-trained cocktail flare artist!

A pop of colour

Heimkino Berlin, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Classic style media room
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

Not all man caves favour a dark look that has become synonymous with Batman's lair and this is an example of how a pop of colour can really transform a room. Though the man cave bar has been kept elegant and simple, with a lovely blockwork structure and simple shelving system at the back, the splashes and slices of bright colours are what really make the space stand out and feel like a real bar. The complimentary stools are also a great touch and bring a real sense of ceremony.

Understated chic

Home Bar, Nick Clarke, Cabinet Maker & Designer Nick Clarke, Cabinet Maker & Designer Classic style wine cellar
Nick Clarke, Cabinet Maker &amp; Designer

Home Bar

Nick Clarke, Cabinet Maker & Designer
Nick Clarke, Cabinet Maker &amp; Designer
Nick Clarke, Cabinet Maker & Designer

Take away the neon lighting, snooker tables and widescreen televisions and what would your man cave be left with? A beautiful, elegant and inviting bar space, that's what! This man cave bar is something a little bit different as it offers an almost family-friendly vibe. Light, airy and tastefully decorated, it offers droves of usable space, including two built in mini fridges! If you are conscious of your budget, choosing to go without some of the other extravagances often associated with man caves will allow you to build the man cave bar of your dreams!

Wonderful wood

Acacia/Teak Furniture, Mango Crafts Mango Crafts Wine cellar
Mango Crafts

Acacia/Teak Furniture

Mango Crafts
Mango Crafts
Mango Crafts

Not all man caves can be highly stylised, large and expensively furnished. For those that want the look and feel of a man cave, but don't have the budget for built in boldness, why not consider something like this wonderful wooden bar cabinet. Perfect for fitting into available space, it allows any man cave to remain changeable and adaptable. With enough room for all the essentials, this portable man cave bar has the power to turn any space into the perfect retreat, in fact, with a little imagination you could think of some really fun locations. What about installing this into a camper van for the ultimate travelling man cave bar or in a glammed-up garage?

Awesome Americana

Retro-Möbel, American Warehouse American Warehouse
American Warehouse

American Warehouse
American Warehouse
American Warehouse

Hot dog! What a trip back in time this incredible man cave set up is! Perfect for vintage and retro lovers, the style of the furniture bring back memories of diner days and real man cave hangouts. We love the man cave bar here, with the faux car front end, complete with working 'headlights'. What a feature! Perfect for serving up anything from milkshakes through to a frosty beer, this is one bar that will never look anything less than amazing. Just be careful though, or you may suddenly discover that you have more 'friends' than you thought when everybody starts dropping in!

Small spaces

Bespoke games room bar & Cinema room bar cu_cucine Modern living room
cu_cucine

Bespoke games room bar & Cinema room bar

cu_cucine
cu_cucine
cu_cucine

If you are keen to build a man cave bar but you are conscious of the fact that you gave a relatively small space to do it in, don't panic. The joy of designing your own home is that you can make your ideas work with whatever available space you have! Take a look at this man cave; it's not a large space, but every millimetre has been put to good effect, with the bar taking up residence in one corner and looking larger than it is due to clever lighting. A built in wall shelf provides the perfect storage for liquor bottles and a simple bar installation finishes the look, leaving just enough room for a pool table and a wall-mounted television. What more could any man cave need?

Creative cavern

Upper Falls Condo 602 Uptic Studios Modern wine cellar
Uptic Studios

Upper Falls Condo 602

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Taking the 'cave' in man cave a little more literally, this fabulous man cave bar has an underground, cavernous feel to it that works incredibly well with the natural warm wood and rustic terracotta colour on the wall. Clever storage in the bar unit allows for various types of drinks to be hidden away, so as to not detract from the beautiful overall effect of natural materials working symbiotically in a small space. Nothing is competing to be the main event in this room, which makes it a space that feels very inviting.

Personality please

Inside the man cave homify Modern wine cellar
homify

Inside the man cave

homify
homify
homify

Why have a man cave bar if you're not planning to inject your personality into it? Here we see a space that has been transformed into someone's dream retreat. From the installation of authentic public house doors through to music and brewery paraphernalia on the wall, this man cave bar offers something for everyone and has remained beautifully simple. Tradition meets modern style in this room, which is sure to be a favourite space in the house for everyone while remaining budget-friendly.

For more man cave inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: 5 essential items for the perfect man cave.

Are you thinking of installing a man cave bar? Let us know in the comments!

