Luxury leather chaise

Leather has to be one of the most luxurious of materials that we can use. It is practical, easy enough to maintain and it is comfortable. It also ages extremely well. It is a material used in a variety of furniture because of all of these attributes. A chaise, is a piece of furniture that allows us to lounge around and relax.
Why not combine the two for the ultimate in a comfortable seat? A leather chaise is something that we think looks stunning, as well as serving a purpose. That purpose is to look good and be something just for you.
Brown is a very common colour when it comes to leather. The room is large and modern and the sofa is contemporary. The chaise element has a lovely traditional studded look, but mixed with the modern lines of the sofa. The rug adds a real sense of warmth to the room and makes it feel really homely overall.
This living room looks very British with the Union Jack flag cushions on the sofa. In the design of a chaise, it is perfect for lounging around on. The shape is modern and would fit well in a variety of decorating options. The brown leather looks new still and it will only get better with age. We love the room it is in, sitting on a mezzanine level. The brown leather of the chaise goes really well with the wooden floor and it just looks stylish.
In a room with an odd shape, a chaise style sofa is a perfect option. This leather chaise fits perfectly into this space as you can see. The main part of the sofa sits under the window very well with the addition of a chaise at the end. It looks modern in this room with the white walls and simplistic design. The sofa itself has contemporary lines and fits well in this space.
A sofa can be anything you want it to be in any room. From elegant to eclectic, there is something for everyone. This chaise sofa is very modern and sits well in this room. The white colour of it lightens the whole feel of the room. It helps the grey wall not feel so dark. The wooden floor adds an element of warmth to the room, overall making the sofa feel homely. The style is something that isn't too bulky so could fit in a smaller room too.
This room has some cabinets from Philip Michael Wolfson which are cubist in style. They really go with the leather chaise very well. The Tsukumogami coffee table is incredibly different and we love the overall apperance of this room. The colours all tie in, but the room certainly has a more eclectic feel to it than the one above. The chaise itself is small, but so is the space, so it is the prefect option for this room in particular. Simplicity in the design is key here.
A chaise by the window. We can imagine kicking back on this chaise sofa at the end of the day. The leather looks a little more worn and you can buy sofas with this worn in look. It is something that appeals to a lot of people when factoring in the over all appearance of a room. The black floor and black sofa could be really overpowering in another room. However, here the white wall and the large window really open the room up to light and sunshine. It doesn't feel too dark at all.
We love the splash of colour in this room. The white walls are matched by the white chaise sofa and it creates a very real sense of open space in the room. The double doors to the outside also add to this. It could look very minimalist if it wasn't for the addition of colour throughout. The purple rug and the brightly coloured scatter cushions look very good and make the room feel much brighter.
So it isn't quite a chaise sofa, but it has the sense of one. We think it looks spectacular with the design of it. The big curved arms mixed with the straight edges. It mixes classic with modern and would fit in any room, be they contemporary or traditional. The leather element on the seat itself is beautiful and looks so comfortable. We could see this as somewhere for one, a private space to relax in at the end of a hard day.
We think this chaise has the look of something handmade. Which just make it look a little bit special overall. The depth of the sofa itself looks very comfortable indeed. With those large open windows behind it, it is easy to image how you could simply sit looking at the world for hours. The leather looks soft and inviting to sit on too. As far as a chaise goes, this is one we love. The colour of the leather is not harsh either so, it could easily go in any colour of room.
Chaise don't only come in the form of a family sized sofa or in just leather. We love the large variety of modern designs you can get. Just look at some of these beautiful deign patterns you can get. They are all very distinctive and unique, meaning there really is a chaise for everyone. If leather isn't your thing, then there is a literally a huge variety of other options for you.