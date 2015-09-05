Furniture with mirrors

From the traditional to the delicate. We love the ornamental aspect of this table. Every part of it has been carved lovingly to make it look so elegant. From the legs, to the support struts and even around the edges. It is lovely to look at. The mirror above it is something to just add to the look. Large mirrors above tables like this are quite a common partnership in dining rooms where a sideboard isn't needed or wanted. This look is great for adding extra storage for wine, fruit etc and the mirror helps make it all look light and airy.