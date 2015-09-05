Complementing furniture with mirrors is something that can turn a dull space into something special. Whether it be a sideboard, or something in the bathroom, a mirror can really add sparkle to a room and make all the difference. It has the power to change the way a room feels from creating a lovely sense of space and openness to a private intimate corner. Mirrors reflect light and are thus successful in brightening up any room. Incorporated or paired with furniture mirrors are becoming essential furniture pieces for any room and finding the perfect mirror for the perfect furniture can be sometimes a difficult choice to make. Here are a selection of great mirror and furniture combination ideas to inspire your next mirror addition to your room.
This mirror is a great example of functionality and style. We love the sleek design of the mirror from Backstage with the hidden storage solution behind. The modern slimline design of the mirror means that it also doesn't take up too much space. The contemporary simplicity of the mirror's design makes it a welcome addition to any modern designers home.
Modern and bold are two very good reasons why this look works well. A mirror of this shape is certainly a statement, especially in a bathroom where vanity is often the theme. The simplicity of the minimalist design against simple contemporary backdrop of white and soft grays makes the mirror the focal point and 'star of the show'.
Some mirrors are freestanding and some are incorporated into our furniture. This one, is an example of the latter. A beautiful looking shabby chic vanity table. It would go well in a modern room, as well as a traditionally decorated one. The dressing table is in a lovely cream colour with some stunning carving around the mirror. It is extremely elegant and feminine in appearance and would look marvellous in any bedroom. We can imagine the feeling of sitting down to put our makeup on in this mirror. Perfect.
From the shabby to the elegant. This mirror sits so perfectly above this fireplace. The two are a marriage made in heaven and we love the over all look of them both. The fireplace is very ornate and regal with the carvings and features. The mirror reflects the chandelier adding to the overall sense of opulence in this room. Brought to us by Latham Interiors we love the finished look of these two together. With a modern wood burner in the fireplace, it helps bring the room up to date slightly.
Sometimes design likes to play with our preconceptions and break them. Just like here where you would expect to see a mirror. We like this look and wanted to show you something a little different. Here the frame of the vanity table has been filled with other images. Instead of looking at yourself, you get to look at whatever you decide to put in the frame. It is a little lesson in reflection and we think it is very clever.
Mirrors are very common in vanity units. It is after all a unit for looking at yourself in, so it could look a little lost without a mirror (with the above image being the exception). We have seen some modern and feel it is time to look at something a little more traditional. This darker wood table looks antique and a little old. We love the mirror and it's three sections, which allow us to see ourselves from every angle. The two together make a lovely piece of mirrored furniture.
From the traditional to the delicate. We love the ornamental aspect of this table. Every part of it has been carved lovingly to make it look so elegant. From the legs, to the support struts and even around the edges. It is lovely to look at. The mirror above it is something to just add to the look. Large mirrors above tables like this are quite a common partnership in dining rooms where a sideboard isn't needed or wanted. This look is great for adding extra storage for wine, fruit etc and the mirror helps make it all look light and airy.
It appears we are not looking at traditional sideboards at all! Here is an example of a modern one. We love the clean lines and matching elements. The mirror above matches the three drawers and cupboards below it, it does in fact mirror it. In a smaller looking space such as this storage is at a premium and we can see that this unit is full of storage space. With the mirror doubling as something to help the room feel bigger and lighter.
Another coupling of furniture and mirror together here. It is a thing of beauty when a mirror adds such space and elegance to a room. Making it the same length as the sideboard gives a sense of symmetry in this room. It also echoes the shape above it too. A lot of thought went into this design and we love the overall look.
Whatever your dining table and chairs look like, a sideboard and mirror furniture combination doesn't come more regal than this. The shape of the sideboard, where it slightly bulges at the sides and the ornate decoration on the front, just take us back to a different era. The mirror matches is perfectly and we think one would be lost without the other. Whatever your furniture and mirror combination, we hope we have inspired you to think outside of the box a little.