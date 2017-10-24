Your browser is out-of-date.

​A two-storey family villa to dream about

Johannes van Graan
Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from the east (Thailand, to be exact), where Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated have conjured up a most welcoming (and super stylish) double-storey family home. 

What makes this design so special? Well, it is done up in the modern style (meaning no outdated finishes or old-looking designs) and also flaunts a firm commitment to the outdoors via its numerous balconies and terraces. Add to that an abundance of space and functionality, which makes it ideal for the modern family of today.

Let’s get inspired!

A perfect location

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

How often do we come across a family home in such a picture-perfect location? This lush, green residential area looks so dreamy!

A striking design

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Even though the house is designed in the modern style, it’s not only straight lines we get to see here – in fact, it flaunts quite the asymmetrical appearance when viewed from the front.  

Various materials

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Depending on where you look, you can see quite the collection of modern materials that make up this house, including the likes of concrete, metal, wood and, of course, glass.

Nice and open

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

It’s not hard to spot the openness of the house via the balconies, terraces and glass doors scattered throughout.

A large wooden balcony

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

And speaking of balconies, how super stylish is this one with its wooden-clad surfaces and supreme views? 

Let’s scope out a few more images, including ones that showcase what this family villa looks like on the inside…

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Songprapa House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Next up on our viewing list: The Modern Faced Home.

15 staircases that will cement your love of concrete
Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

