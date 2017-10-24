​A two-storey family villa to dream about

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from the east (Thailand, to be exact), where Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated have conjured up a most welcoming (and super stylish) double-storey family home.
What makes this design so special? Well, it is done up in the modern style (meaning no outdated finishes or old-looking designs) and also flaunts a firm commitment to the outdoors via its numerous balconies and terraces. Add to that an abundance of space and functionality, which makes it ideal for the modern family of today.
Let’s get inspired!
How often do we come across a family home in such a picture-perfect location? This lush, green residential area looks so dreamy!
Even though the house is designed in the modern style, it’s not only straight lines we get to see here – in fact, it flaunts quite the asymmetrical appearance when viewed from the front.
Depending on where you look, you can see quite the collection of modern materials that make up this house, including the likes of concrete, metal, wood and, of course, glass.
It’s not hard to spot the openness of the house via the balconies, terraces and glass doors scattered throughout.
And speaking of balconies, how super stylish is this one with its wooden-clad surfaces and supreme views?
Let’s scope out a few more images, including ones that showcase what this family villa looks like on the inside…
