​A two-storey family villa to dream about

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from the east (Thailand, to be exact), where Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated have conjured up a most welcoming (and super stylish) double-storey family home.

What makes this design so special? Well, it is done up in the modern style (meaning no outdated finishes or old-looking designs) and also flaunts a firm commitment to the outdoors via its numerous balconies and terraces. Add to that an abundance of space and functionality, which makes it ideal for the modern family of today.

Let’s get inspired!