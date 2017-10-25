15 ways to give your living room more oomph

If you've ever wondered what you can do to make your nice living room that bit more exceptional, then this is the article for you, as we have 15 amazing little tricks and tips, all of which are professional interior designer approved, for adding some serious pizazz. Don't go worrying that you'll need to totally overhaul your space, as that is not what we're going to suggest! Instead, we simply want to give you some pointers as to the little changes you can make that always have a big impact on a room. If you're ready to take things up a notch, let's get started!
We know you have a main light in your living room, but what about some layered illumination options? Dimmable table lamps, for example. Some candles dotted around and maybe even a working fire? The more lighting options you have, the better chance you can capture the perfect ambience!
You don't need t paint every surface black and swap out your sofa for something gothic, but one feature wall, in a darker hue, or a striking piece of dark furniture will really add a new level of elegance to your living room. You can even start off simple, with a few cushions!
Your personality is what makes you special and unique, so why wouldn't you want to let that out to play in your interior design? If funky patterns are your thing, for example, we'd at least expect to see some fabulous cushions in your living room!
Texture is a wonderful tool, if you can wield it properly! To give a room a really dynamic, interesting and yet cohesive feel, you need to be using a myriad of different textures, all within a prescribed colour scheme, as seen here! Just look at the juxtaposition of the smooth sofa and fluffy rug!
If you're going to add some colourful art to your living room, then go big, we say! A great way to perk up a tired space in a non-permanent way, bold wall art can totally change up the look and feel of a room in seconds, as long as you commit to the effect!
If you're trying to make your living room feel more cosy, maybe you need to embrace some warm accent tones. Gold is set to be huge news in 2018 and sandy hues naturally work beautifully with it, so how about investing in a few pieces of neutral but nice furniture?
Black and white always looks right, so for some serious wow factor accessorising, why not look to add some monochrome touches to your living room? A really simple way to do this is to choose black frames for wall art. Classic, timeless and chic, all in one!
If you can't face the idea of painting walls or swapping out sofas, do you know what will make a huge impression on your living room, with little effort required? One dramatic piece of statement furniture. A coffee table or floor lamp would be our suggestion, as they have such charisma!
A small living room is nothing to bemoan, but if you want to make it a little more stylish, be careful that you carry on working with the proportions! Small but elegant seating options will be key, as will unfussy accessories, but we never think that a bold cushion goes a miss, do you?
Nothing will ever be bolder than uber contemporary design and in a living room, that often translates to low profile furniture, bright white walls and 'out there' accent hues. You might not want to go all in for neon touches, but a simpl footstool or even a rug wouldn't break the bank or look too crazy!
Whether you want to embrace some geometric shapes or think that a little natural wood would be the perfect addition to your living room, Scandinavian design will have a few choice ideas for you to be inspired by. What's more, you can pop down to IKEA and buy a few little pieces instantly!
If you enjoy a rural setting, maybe that's the key to making your living room really dazzle! A rustic or country scheme will definitely bed the space into the wider location and create a beautifully cosy look too! Finally, an excuse for more throws and distressed wood furniture!
Less can be oh so much more, as minimalist living rooms frequently prove. This could be the most bold idea of them all, as instead of adding to your living room, we are actually suggesting that you declutter and remove things from it, for a sleeker look! Bold!
The saving grace of many room, large house plants are a fantastic investment and can turn a pretty but not exceptional living room into a stunning, vibrant and life-filled space that feels refreshing and energising. Who wouldn't want that? Just remember to water your leafy friends!
Finally, if you have some showcase-able materials in your living room, make more of them! It will take a little time, but stripping the plaster off a brick wall and then painting it, will create such a different and beautiful feature and you'll need to do very little else, as that wall will speak volumes! Such a great idea!
