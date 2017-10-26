18 considerations when building your own closet

If you've struggled to find the perfect wardrobe or closet design for your bedroom, maybe it's time to consider a more custom and indulgent solution. We're talking about hiring a talented carpenter to come and build you something totally one-off and unique to your home! It sounds great, doesn't it? A piece of organisation furniture totally geared towards the things you actually own and need to keep tidy? Well, before you go getting overly excited and hiring someone, we want to tell you about all the little decisions that will impact on your final design. after all, you might measure twice and cut once, but in the case of bespoke closets, you need to really dial the design in before you do anything else!