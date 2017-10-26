​20 ideas for beautifying your home’s entrance

We all know the importance of a first impression, and of course that doesn’t only ring true when it comes to meeting new people, but also when those people meet your house for the first time. The entrance of any house is quite crucial in creating a first impression, which makes it rather shocking to discover that so many homeowners worldwide simply ignore the importance of styling up their entrances.
Well, today we present a big batch of ideas to give new life and style to any entrance, which means the days of a dull-looking entryway (and boring first impression) are over!
The addition of some new kind of texture can change the way an entrance looks. To emphasise the entrance, cover a wall with brick, wood or stone, or a combination of all.
You can also add suitable lights and mirrors so that the space looks well lit. Doing this can be less expensive as all the materials are costly. But there are synthetic alternatives available readily in the market and these can ensure quite realistic results.
In case you have a narrow entrance, it is recommended to shy away from a large number of décor pieces, ensuring an entryway that’s open and welcoming.
In this case, the sleek, stylised furniture with the table lamp and the rug on the floor give the entrance a nice and cosy appearance. And have a look at the stunning geometric patterns.
All these three elements have a sense of closeness and warmth. Decorate the entrance with these items and see how they help in spreading the cosiness all throughout the house.
Flowers and plants are perfect for not only enhancing visual appeal, but also ensuring a fresh ambience. Candles illuminate the space in a subtle and romantic manner, creating a beautiful ambience overall.
Ensure that complete and proper harmony is maintained between the various pieces that make up the house entrance. Check out this project in which the ladder is right next to the entrance. What is special in the setting is that the colour of the steps is in sync with the arrangement of the bamboo reeds. Moreover, they are in contrast with the deep wall colours and create a beautiful impact.
Wallpapers have been used extensively for transforming different spaces in a house, and that includes a simple little entrance. Be sure to play with various options, styles, colours and patterns to see which wallpaper best fits your home’s entrance.
When plants are used for décor, it adds a special touch to the space. The best thing about this kind of décor is that it does not have to cost either a lot of time or money.
See how this simple little pebble garden becomes alive via the vivacious wall colour and natural lighting in this entryway.
See how these simple wall knobs add not only style, but functionality to this entrance area.
Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Check out this simple setup for a home entrance. Only three elements have been used in the entire décor of the space. The potted plant adds greenery to the space; the small console looks smart and the mirror adds a chic appeal. It is a simple, but highly effective setup.
While thinking of entrance furniture, keep in mind that they should be in sync with the style of the objects that are already in your home. Anything as small as a simple wall mirror or a table lamp can either make or break the style and ambience of a room, including your entryway.
When it comes to styling up walls, vinyl is a more versatile option and comes in various designs and sizes. Choose the one that matches your requirements perfectly.
We just love how this entryway with no windows (which is not that uncommon) has been treated to some depth via its wall/vinyl design.
Try changing up your entryway’s décor every now and again to cancel out a boring look – even something as simple as chancing the potted plants or scatter cushions on a bench can have an amazing effect on the entire space.
One of the easiest ways to make the entrance interesting is to change the door. Try filling up the entrance with elegance and light. Install a door through which natural night can gain entry into your home, which can also help with dazzling up the space and providing some depth.
Like the walls, your entryway’s floor can also affect its look and style. Why not opt for a unique entryway with a ceramic floor flaunting geometric motifs, as shown here? On the other hand, a runner or rug can also ensure some softness, not to mention colour, in your entryway.
See which design best suits your entryway in terms of space and style.
Ever thought of grabbing a bucket of blackboard paint and giving your entryway a makeover?
In addition to looking beautiful, an entryway also needs to be practical – so think storage. A bench, a hanging rod, floating shelves… these can all help to make an entryway seem a little less cluttered.
Placed strategically at the entrance, this eye-catching piece provides the area with heat, as well as colour and style. Your guests are sure to be taken aback with this amazing setting.
Even though a soft and neutral colour palette is key for making a small entryway more visually spacious, there’s no getting around the fact that bright colours (like this cheery yellow) produce a more welcoming and friendly ambience.
Wall decals are not merely for kids’ rooms anymore, as they are available in a wide range of designs and styles, ensuring any room (even a small entryway) gains some character.
A wingback chair? A simple little bench? There are so many options when it comes to setting up a neat seating area in your entryway…
Want your entryway to look more like the entrance of a five-star hotel? Top-notch lighting, high-quality flooring (like marble), sleek furniture pieces and very little décor are what you need to opt for. Take some inspiration with this picture-perfect example.
But before picking out those décor and furniture items, see the 3 Feng Shui basics you should know.