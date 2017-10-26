Your browser is out-of-date.

​The Knightsbridge apartment with a look to die for

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern style bedroom Beige
Westcliff-on-Sea is our location for today’s homify 360° gem, which is where the expert interior designers of Peach Studio are situated. This prime portfolio project of theirs was implemented in Knightsbridge, London, and it was kick-started the minute a property developer asked the professionals to re-design a stunning, two-bed, grade 2 listed apartment close to Harrods department store. 

Always up for a challenge, the team accepted and got to work – so, let’s see what was accomplished!

The exterior façade

Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Terrace house Bricks Brown Town house,brickwork,balcony
Even though the project took place on the insides, we just couldn’t pass up this magnificent view of the apartment building’s exterior façade. The brick walls, the snow-white door- and window frames, the dormer windows, the wrought-iron finishes of the balconies… such a striking design.

But let’s continue…

Bedroom 1

Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern style bedroom Beige master bedroom,master suite,bed,wall lights,bay window
Even though we have no idea what the space looked like before the makeover, we can say with all certainty that the ‘after’ results are simply mesmerising.

How often does one come across a bedroom styled up with such elegance? And we definitely love the idea of including a chic little seating area (complete with side table and potted plant) in the corner for a cute little reading spot (if you have the space, of course).

Bedroom 2

Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern style bedroom Beige guest bedroom,wall lights,pink,side tables,side table lamps,wallcovering,feature wall,feature lighting,bedding
Although there’s a visual link between the two bedrooms (both seem to love the neutral colour scheme with hot-pink décor pieces), each one flaunts its own look. Bedroom 2, for example, features a headboard with a slightly more tufted design, as well as a sleek wall mirror on the side for extra visual space and dazzle.

More space for more style

Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern living room Beige fireplace,marble
In addition to treating each bedroom to a new look, the apartment’s layout was changed for a more open-plan living space. In addition, a light neutral palette was used throughout the interiors (to appeal to the largest market) and make the entire apartment seem more soft and visually spacious, not to mention what it does for those stunning high ceilings. 

Let’s explore some more photos to see what else this magical makeover conjured up.

Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern living room Beige coffee table,tv unit,sofa,living room,tv room,wood flooring,curtains,large windows,high ceilings
Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern dining room Beige dining room,dining room chairs,dining table,marble table,bay windows
Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern style bedroom Beige dressing table,master bedroom
Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern bathroom White ensuite,marble tiles,carrara marble,walk in shower,alcove,showerhead,wall hung sink,black sink
Knightsbridge, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Modern bathroom Marble White master bathroom,sink,carrara marble,tiles,toilet,wall mirror,wall hung sink
Up next on our viewing list: See why This Westminster house flaunts a wonderful new look.

Share your thoughts on this apartment’s style in our comments section, below!

