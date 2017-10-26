​The Knightsbridge apartment with a look to die for

Westcliff-on-Sea is our location for today’s homify 360° gem, which is where the expert interior designers of Peach Studio are situated. This prime portfolio project of theirs was implemented in Knightsbridge, London, and it was kick-started the minute a property developer asked the professionals to re-design a stunning, two-bed, grade 2 listed apartment close to Harrods department store.

Always up for a challenge, the team accepted and got to work – so, let’s see what was accomplished!