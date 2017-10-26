​The Knightsbridge apartment with a look to die for

Westcliff-on-Sea is our location for today’s homify 360° gem, which is where the expert interior designers of Peach Studio are situated. This prime portfolio project of theirs was implemented in Knightsbridge, London, and it was kick-started the minute a property developer asked the professionals to re-design a stunning, two-bed, grade 2 listed apartment close to Harrods department store.
Always up for a challenge, the team accepted and got to work – so, let’s see what was accomplished!
Even though the project took place on the insides, we just couldn’t pass up this magnificent view of the apartment building’s exterior façade. The brick walls, the snow-white door- and window frames, the dormer windows, the wrought-iron finishes of the balconies… such a striking design.
Even though we have no idea what the space looked like before the makeover, we can say with all certainty that the ‘after’ results are simply mesmerising.
How often does one come across a bedroom styled up with such elegance? And we definitely love the idea of including a chic little seating area (complete with side table and potted plant) in the corner for a cute little reading spot (if you have the space, of course).
Although there’s a visual link between the two bedrooms (both seem to love the neutral colour scheme with hot-pink décor pieces), each one flaunts its own look. Bedroom 2, for example, features a headboard with a slightly more tufted design, as well as a sleek wall mirror on the side for extra visual space and dazzle.
In addition to treating each bedroom to a new look, the apartment’s layout was changed for a more open-plan living space. In addition, a light neutral palette was used throughout the interiors (to appeal to the largest market) and make the entire apartment seem more soft and visually spacious, not to mention what it does for those stunning high ceilings.
