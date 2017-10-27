​The amazing three-storey container home

Most of us are already familiar with the styles and advantages pertaining to container homes; however, it comes as quite a surprise to a lot of people to learn just how versatile these stunning structures can actually be. Well, we’re about to show you – or rather, Stone Interior Decoration Limited from Tainan, a city on Taiwan’s southwest coast, is.

Here is where the client requested a temporary home to be conjured up, which is why containers were used.

Let’s see how this one turned out…