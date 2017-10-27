Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The amazing three-storey container home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style houses
Loading admin actions …

Most of us are already familiar with the styles and advantages pertaining to container homes; however, it comes as quite a surprise to a lot of people to learn just how versatile these stunning structures can actually be. Well, we’re about to show you – or rather, Stone Interior Decoration Limited from Tainan, a city on Taiwan’s southwest coast, is. 

Here is where the client requested a temporary home to be conjured up, which is why containers were used. 

Let’s see how this one turned out…

The exterior

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style houses
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

How eye-catching is that exterior façade, and we don’t just mean the fact that it’s three shipping containers stacked on top of each other? The monochrome palette also adds a great deal of elegance and modern style to the design.

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style houses
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

Outside spaces

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style houses
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

Don’t think for a second that this structure is equal to a cramped lifestyle, as there’s even room for a stylish little patio/courtyard, complete with wooden pergola! 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

Green touches

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style houses
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

We’re simply delighted to discover that it’s not only about the house here – see how painstakingly that garden and yard has been styled up, complete with stepping stones, plants and an expertly manicured lawn.

Inside the ground floor

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style kitchen
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

An open-plan kitchen /dining area has been created on the ground floor, with a doorway leading to a bathroom. 

What do you think of the warm browns and earthy neutrals styling up this culinary corner, not to mention the charming wooden surfaces? Not what one would expect after seeing the white-and-black façade, right?

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style dining room
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Going upstairs

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style living room
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

With an open-riser staircase, the interiors look even more visually spacious.

Let’s scope out some more images to see what the rest of this stunning structure provides.

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style bathroom
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style living room
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style houses
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style houses
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

鹿谷貨櫃住宅, 石方室內裝修有限公司 石方室內裝修有限公司 Industrial style houses
石方室內裝修有限公司

石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司
石方室內裝修有限公司

And what better time to scope out these Container Homes of the Future?

18 considerations when building your own closet
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this container house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks