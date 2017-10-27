​The amazing three-storey container home

Most of us are already familiar with the styles and advantages pertaining to container homes; however, it comes as quite a surprise to a lot of people to learn just how versatile these stunning structures can actually be. Well, we’re about to show you – or rather, Stone Interior Decoration Limited from Tainan, a city on Taiwan’s southwest coast, is.
Here is where the client requested a temporary home to be conjured up, which is why containers were used.
Let’s see how this one turned out…
How eye-catching is that exterior façade, and we don’t just mean the fact that it’s three shipping containers stacked on top of each other? The monochrome palette also adds a great deal of elegance and modern style to the design.
Don’t think for a second that this structure is equal to a cramped lifestyle, as there’s even room for a stylish little patio/courtyard, complete with wooden pergola!
We’re simply delighted to discover that it’s not only about the house here – see how painstakingly that garden and yard has been styled up, complete with stepping stones, plants and an expertly manicured lawn.
An open-plan kitchen /dining area has been created on the ground floor, with a doorway leading to a bathroom.
What do you think of the warm browns and earthy neutrals styling up this culinary corner, not to mention the charming wooden surfaces? Not what one would expect after seeing the white-and-black façade, right?
With an open-riser staircase, the interiors look even more visually spacious.
Let’s scope out some more images to see what the rest of this stunning structure provides.
