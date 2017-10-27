16 motifs for a rustic living room

Rustic design has a natural ability to turn any room into a cosy, snug and enticing space but none more so than living rooms! The space where you all naturally convene to relax and interact after a long day, if anywhere needs to be that bit more inviting, it really is the lounge and interior designers are seeing more and more people embracing a rustic design scheme, to get that romantic feel. If you could be tempted to give a rustic home some more thought, come with us now as we give you 16 fantastic tips for getting started on your journey. Each of these recognised rustic motifs will work together or independently, so you can dip in and choose a few ideas that really appeal to you!
Rustic design sees things found in nature transformed into stylish furniture, but you need to use your imagination! These trunk shelving supports are a perfect example of that!
Wood cladding isn't just for the outside of your home, if you want to create a rustic look. Try using it to create a feature wall in your living room.
You can enjoy a mix of modern and rustic aesthetics, if you combine natural wood with white. Great for a fresher take on the look.
When choosing accent colours for a rustic living room, look to nature. Even vibrant flower hues will work well and still look on-trend.
We can't talk about rustic design without giving an honourable mention to exposed brick walls! They just look perfect and add valuable texture too.
Using a mix of natural materials will always create a more rustic vibe. Think seagrass, wood and cotton and you'll be on the right track.
Texture is critical when creating a rustic living room, so always look to contrast, with hard slate , for example, meeting smooth wood. What a match made in heaven.
Statement furniture can be easily created from organic forms, such as tree stumps or driftwood. You'll only need one piece too, which makes things simple!
If exposed bricks aren't for you, how about natural stonework, out on show? We love the naturally tactile nature of it!
Exposed beams aren't just a country motif, as they are perfect for a rustic look as well. While you'll want them to be structurally sound, don't worry about them being perfect, as a little age gives them character. RUSTIC character!
For rustic design on a budget, upcycled pallet furniture is key. You can make your own in a matter of hours and it always looks great, as perfection is not necessary.
We all have technology in our living rooms, which seems to fly in the face of rustic design, but if you shroud it in some more natural materials, it can at least blend in! A wooden TV mount is a great idea!
Animal skins are a key part of rustic design, but if you find them a little tasteless, faux shearling and faux fur rugs are a better choice, more environ,mentally-friendly and will always be cheaper too.
Whether you have an open fire or a contained woodburner, you NEED access to a proper fire in your living room, if you really do want it to have a rustic feel. Nothing beats the smell of burning logs!
Vintage furniture will always work well in a rustic setting, but tatty leather sofas are THE best! If you can find some shabby Chesterfield sofas, you'll have the aesthetic absolutely dialled in!
If natural wood isn't quite your thing, how about some whitewashed wood? It brightens up a space, looks pretty and is no less rustic, which makes it a perfect compromise!
For more rustic home advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Beautiful rustic kitchens you'll love!