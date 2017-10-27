16 motifs for a rustic living room

Rustic design has a natural ability to turn any room into a cosy, snug and enticing space but none more so than living rooms! The space where you all naturally convene to relax and interact after a long day, if anywhere needs to be that bit more inviting, it really is the lounge and interior designers are seeing more and more people embracing a rustic design scheme, to get that romantic feel. If you could be tempted to give a rustic home some more thought, come with us now as we give you 16 fantastic tips for getting started on your journey. Each of these recognised rustic motifs will work together or independently, so you can dip in and choose a few ideas that really appeal to you!