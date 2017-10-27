Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 motifs for a rustic living room

press profile homify press profile homify
Pabellón Casa Torcuato, Besonías Almeida arquitectos Besonías Almeida arquitectos Modern walls & floors Concrete
Loading admin actions …

Rustic design has a natural ability to turn any room into a cosy, snug and enticing space but none more so than living rooms! The space where you all naturally convene to relax and interact after a long day, if anywhere needs to be that bit more inviting, it really is the lounge and interior designers are seeing more and more people embracing a rustic design scheme, to get that romantic feel. If you could be tempted to give a rustic home some more thought, come with us now as we give you 16 fantastic tips for getting started on your journey. Each of these recognised rustic motifs will work together or independently, so you can dip in and choose a few ideas that really appeal to you!

1. Natural materials reinterpreted.

Hotel Corse, CORO furniture CORO furniture Living roomShelves
CORO furniture

CORO furniture
CORO furniture
CORO furniture

Rustic design sees things found in nature transformed into stylish furniture, but you need to use your imagination! These trunk shelving supports are a perfect example of that!

2. Interior wood cladding.

Pabellón Casa Torcuato, Besonías Almeida arquitectos Besonías Almeida arquitectos Modern walls & floors Concrete
Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Wood cladding isn't just for the outside of your home, if you want to create a rustic look. Try using it to create a feature wall in your living room.

3. Wood and white combined.

Natürliches Wohnzimmer , Allnatura Allnatura Living roomStorage
Allnatura

Allnatura
Allnatura
Allnatura

You can enjoy a mix of modern and rustic aesthetics, if you combine natural wood with white. Great for a fresher take on the look.

4. Colours from nature.

Villa te Diepenveen, Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Modern living room
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

When choosing accent colours for a rustic living room, look to nature. Even vibrant flower hues will work well and still look on-trend.

5. Exposed brick walls.

Memo Rojas, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern living room
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

We can't talk about rustic design without giving an honourable mention to exposed brick walls! They just look perfect and add valuable texture too.

6. Natural materials.

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern living room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Using a mix of natural materials will always create a more rustic vibe. Think seagrass, wood and cotton and you'll be on the right track.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Varied textures.

Family Room Unit 7 Architecture Industrial style living room
Unit 7 Architecture

Family Room

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Texture is critical when creating a rustic living room, so always look to contrast, with hard slate , for example, meeting smooth wood. What a match made in heaven.

8. Organic forms.

Casa Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Living roomSofas & armchairs
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

Statement furniture can be easily created from organic forms, such as tree stumps or driftwood. You'll only need one piece too, which makes things simple!

9. Chunky stone.

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style living room
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

If exposed bricks aren't for you, how about natural stonework, out on show? We love the naturally tactile nature of it!

10. Wooden beams.

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Planforêt

Planforêt
Planforêt
Planforêt

Exposed beams aren't just a country motif, as they are perfect for a rustic look as well. While you'll want them to be structurally sound, don't worry about them being perfect, as a little age gives them character. RUSTIC character!

11. Upcycled pallet furniture.

LIVINGS, decomania decomania Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Wood effect
decomania

decomania
decomania
decomania

For rustic design on a budget, upcycled pallet furniture is key. You can make your own in a matter of hours and it always looks great, as perfection is not necessary.

12. Integrated technology.

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

We all have technology in our living rooms, which seems to fly in the face of rustic design, but if you shroud it in some more natural materials, it can at least blend in! A wooden TV mount is a great idea!

13. Hide rugs.

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style living room
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

Animal skins are a key part of rustic design, but if you find them a little tasteless, faux shearling and faux fur rugs are a better choice, more environ,mentally-friendly and will always be cheaper too.

14. Accessible fireplaces.

Living Room Hart Design and Construction Country style living room
Hart Design and Construction

Living Room

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

Whether you have an open fire or a contained woodburner, you NEED access to a proper fire in your living room, if you really do want it to have a rustic feel. Nothing beats the smell of burning logs!

15. Vintage leather chairs.

CASA RH, ESTUDIO BASE ARQUITECTOS ESTUDIO BASE ARQUITECTOS Rustic style living room Wood
ESTUDIO BASE ARQUITECTOS

ESTUDIO BASE ARQUITECTOS
ESTUDIO BASE ARQUITECTOS
ESTUDIO BASE ARQUITECTOS

Vintage furniture will always work well in a rustic setting, but tatty leather sofas are THE best! If you can find some shabby Chesterfield sofas, you'll have the aesthetic absolutely dialled in!

16. Painted wood.

Une maison de village pas comme les autres, Pixcity Pixcity Rustic style living room
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

If natural wood isn't quite your thing, how about some whitewashed wood? It brightens up a space, looks pretty and is no less rustic, which makes it a perfect compromise!

For more rustic home advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Beautiful rustic kitchens you'll love!

​The Tide House
Are you ready to embrace some rustic styling in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks