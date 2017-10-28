24 beautifully modern bathroom designs

A modern bathroom is a great way to update your home, as let's be honest and say that retro pastel suite items, naff tiles and pedestal mats are all so over! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that your space needs to be clean, fresh and contemporary, if you want it to be a genuine pleasure to use every day and we can't deny that we DO need to use ours on a daily basis! If you keep meaning to give your bathroom a seriously modern makeover but don't know where to begin, we've found a host of incredible projects to show you today, so come with us now and see which aesthetics really appeal to you!