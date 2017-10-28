Your browser is out-of-date.

24 beautifully modern bathroom designs

press profile homify press profile homify
Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
A modern bathroom is a great way to update your home, as let's be honest and say that retro pastel suite items, naff tiles and pedestal mats are all so over! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that your space needs to be clean, fresh and contemporary, if you want it to be a genuine pleasure to use every day and we can't deny that we DO need to use ours on a daily basis! If you keep meaning to give your bathroom a seriously modern makeover but don't know where to begin, we've found a host of incredible projects to show you today, so come with us now and see which aesthetics really appeal to you!

1. Bright and bold with a rustic twist. Look at those shower tiles!

Casa Familiar mineira, Laura Santos Design Laura Santos Design Modern bathroom
2. Wood, white and plants make for an organic dream!

Banheiro Social, Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Modern bathroom
We need to see a few more shots of this one!

Banheiro Social, Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Modern bathroom
Large plants are such a great touch.

Banheiro Social, Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Modern bathroom
Mirrors amplify the effect.

3. Gorgeous with glass! Just look at all those mirrors as well!

Residência Lago Telmo, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Modern bathroom
4. Wood makes for a cosy feel while sleek lines keep things contemporary.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
5. Geometric motifs? In the bathroom? SO modern and on-trend.

Projeto de Interiores Condomínio Talipo , Espaço AU Espaço AU Modern bathroom
6. Concrete makes a bold statement and adds industrial cool.

Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
7. All that glitters really is gold here! The opulence radiates out!

CASA LIVING, arquiteta aclaene de mello arquiteta aclaene de mello Modern bathroom Ceramic White
8. Dark wood and tinted glass have contemporary contrasts like nothing else.

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist bathroom
9. One focal point in here makes for a focussed design. Those mosaics are divine.

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
10. A little monochrome goes a long way and looks both classic and contemporary.

SUÍTE ZION, TÉRREO arquitetos TÉRREO arquitetos Industrial style bathroom
11. A bold colour, such as an ice cream hue, will always look daring and dramatically modern.

Studio 46m² - Móoca, Fragmento Arquitetura Fragmento Arquitetura Modern bathroom
12. White, when mixed with one all-out bright colour looks fresh and striking!

ECP | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Minimalist bathroom
13. Greyscale with warm wood accents? Have you ever seen anything like this?

homify Modern bathroom Grey
14. Eye-catching patterns look utterly incredible in a modern bathroom. What a style statement.

RESIDÊNCIA I O+L, Treez Arquitetura+Engenharia Treez Arquitetura+Engenharia Modern bathroom Wood Blue
15. Marble and granite will always represent luxury, but in opposing shades, do so in such a modern way!

homify Modern bathroom
16. Eclectic design will never be anything other than intriguing and a sign of the times. Those windows though! Wow!

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição, Marcella Loeb Marcella Loeb Modern bathroom
17. Gone are the days when you had to just have bathroom suites, as modern bathrooms can be all about you! Check out this make-up chair and station!

CASA - ALPHAVILLE, Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Danielle Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Modern bathroom
18. 3D printed wall panels add so much texture and character to a bathroom. Modernity done right!

Banho Casal - P&F, Larissa Reis Arquitetura Larissa Reis Arquitetura Modern bathroom
19. Large mosaic tiles, finished in weirdly wonderful shapes, bring so much contemporary flavour to a bathroom.

Apartamento Moderno, ME Fotografia de Imóveis ME Fotografia de Imóveis Modern bathroom
20. When in doubt, get the super bright bathroom textiles out! Such a great way to add an accent.

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
21. A medley of natural and manmade materials will create a modern juxtaposition to die for.

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathroom
22. Lighting makes all the difference here! What an ethereal shower cubicle!

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern bathroom
23. Rugged, bold and a little dangerous looking, this bathroom has it all. It's so unapologetically modern!

Contour of Life 廓│生活, CJ INTERIOR 長景國際設計 CJ INTERIOR 長景國際設計 Asian style bathroom
24. The devil is in the details, when it comes to a modern bathroom aesthetic. Designer candles, striking plants and luxury textiles are great choices.

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bathroom
For even more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Eye-catching bathroom flooring.

​15 beautiful ideas for small bathrooms
Does your bathroom need a little modernising? Which of these styles would work best?

