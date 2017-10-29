There's nothing Passiv about this modernisation project!

It takes a brave team of architects to tackle an outdated 1960s home, with a vision of turning it into a striking Passivhaus that offers amazing aesthetics and inspiring eco credentials as well, but that's exactly what happened with today's property.

Found in a conservation area, this home was already under strict covenants as to what could be done, but the dormer bungalow was totally transformed, with the most notable additions being exterior insulation and a coat of render that contributed to an outstanding contemporary look. In addition to the insulation, triple glazed windows contribute to keeping the inside space at a comfortable and cosy temperature, without increasing running costs and the end result is a beautiful home that the owners are reportedly delighted with.

If you are always in the market for some ideas as to how to transform an outdated home, come with us now as we show you how it's done!