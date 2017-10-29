Your browser is out-of-date.

There's nothing Passiv about this modernisation project!

press profile homify
Pavenham, Eco Design Consultants
It takes a brave team of architects to tackle an outdated 1960s home, with a vision of turning it into a striking Passivhaus that offers amazing aesthetics and inspiring eco credentials as well, but that's exactly what happened with today's property.

Found in a conservation area, this home was already under strict covenants as to what could be done, but the dormer bungalow was totally transformed, with the most notable additions being exterior insulation and a coat of render that contributed to an outstanding contemporary look. In addition to the insulation, triple glazed windows contribute to keeping the inside space at a comfortable and cosy temperature, without increasing running costs and the end result is a beautiful home that the owners are reportedly delighted with. 

If you are always in the market for some ideas as to how to transform an outdated home, come with us now as we show you how it's done!

From the garden.

Pavenham, Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Pavenham

Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

We don't think there is any world in which you can convince us that you don't see this as a really beautiful, stylish and contemporary property! In fact, if you told us that this was originally an outdated 1960s bungalow, we might not believe you, if we didn't already know. 

Radiating ambience.

Pavenham, Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Pavenham

Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Even at night this newly transformed home is exceptionally special! In fact, as the sun sets and the interior lights go on, you can get a better sense of the added vaulted ceiling in the kitchen and just how much space there is inside and how it all connects to the garden. We are falling in love!

From the front.

Pavenham, Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Pavenham

Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Now here is the money shot, in terms of understanding how modern the home was made to look! You wouldn't see a house in the 1960s with an aesthetic like this, after all! Smooth render, alternating roof heights and shapes and natural wood cladding might sound like a strange combination of elements, but in reality, they work so well together. In fact, this home looks brand new and built to order!

Up on the roof.

Pavenham, Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Pavenham

Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

It's always great to see a little snapshot of some of the more ingenious touches that have been added to homes and here, we see not only a cacophony of stylish and fabulous skylights, but also natural insulation in the form of the living roof grass! We need to see inside!

A stunning vista.

Pavenham, Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Pavenham

Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Wow! We knew that the kitchen here was going to be beautiful, what with a vaulted ceiling having been added, but just look at all the light that is flooding in here! It creates the effect of the height simply stretching out into infinity and has added a beautifully modern touch to what could have been a traditional space.

Clever carpentry.

Pavenham, Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Pavenham

Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants
Eco Design Consultants

Finally, we wanted to show you this image, as it eloquently demonstrates how blended the interior design is. Yes, this is an older property that has been modernised, but that doesn't mean that antiques, such as a stylish grandfather clock, can't be kept in place! IN fact, authentic older pieces and modern carpentry look great together and really highlight the juxtaposition that is the entire home! We have to say that we are particularly taken with these under-stair bookshelves!

For more modernisation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Boring Bungalow Becomes Bloody Brilliant!

Do you love the blended styling of this bungalow?

