You know what they say about properties: location, location, location! Well, today’s homify 360° gem definitely won the jackpot in terms of locality, for it takes up residence in St Ives, which is arguably entitled to claim the best beaches in Cornwall.

The crystal azure waters and fine gold sand beaches (there are eight to choose from), along with the narrow cobbled streets, rows of traditional stone Cornish cottages and iconic seafood restaurants all play a part in making this setting a jewel just waiting to be explored.

And it is also here where we locate today’s homify 360° discovery, which is known as ‘The Tide House’, courtesy of Perfect Stays, real estate agents in Wadebridge, Cornwall.

Let’s get inspired…