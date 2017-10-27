You know what they say about properties: location, location, location! Well, today’s homify 360° gem definitely won the jackpot in terms of locality, for it takes up residence in St Ives, which is arguably entitled to claim the best beaches in Cornwall.
The crystal azure waters and fine gold sand beaches (there are eight to choose from), along with the narrow cobbled streets, rows of traditional stone Cornish cottages and iconic seafood restaurants all play a part in making this setting a jewel just waiting to be explored.
And it is also here where we locate today’s homify 360° discovery, which is known as ‘The Tide House’, courtesy of Perfect Stays, real estate agents in Wadebridge, Cornwall.
Let’s get inspired…
This 16th century Cornish stone house, originally built as a master mariner’s house, has a long rich history. Dramatically renovated in 2012, The Tide House has been transformed into the spacious and homely property it is today, flaunting a stylish space with all the modern requirements, yet still retaining some vintage character.
Surfaces and finishes that take us back to yesteryear are scattered throughout, including an exposed stone wall, rustic beams, as well as tasteful coastal nuances reminding us of the exceptional harbour-side location.
The Tide House’s immense spaciousness definitely adds to its popularity (there is sleeping room for no less than 18 people across seven bedrooms). And what could be a better advertisement for a social ambience than this open-plan kitchen and dining room that beautifully open up onto the sunny courtyard outside?
Is there anything better than rows of windows and a balcony allowing that stunning seaside view to flood indoors, reminding you that you’re currently in one of the best (and most beautiful) places on earth?
Let’s scope out a few more images of what The Tide House has to offer…
