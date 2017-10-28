​The epitome of Swedish elegance

Modern; rustic; Asian… there are numerous styles up for grabs when it comes to a house’s interior design, but today we’ve picked out a residence which makes use of the well-known Scandinavian style due to the clients’ Swedish heritage – and we are sure this one will inspire a lot of our readers to give this design a try back home.

From SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd, interior designers in London, comes this residential redecoration project that was implemented on a new apartment acquired by a young family in North London, whose heritage dictated the elegance, timelessness and relaxing style with which these interiors were designed.

Let’s get inspired…