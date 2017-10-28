​The epitome of Swedish elegance

Modern; rustic; Asian… there are numerous styles up for grabs when it comes to a house’s interior design, but today we’ve picked out a residence which makes use of the well-known Scandinavian style due to the clients’ Swedish heritage – and we are sure this one will inspire a lot of our readers to give this design a try back home.
From SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd, interior designers in London, comes this residential redecoration project that was implemented on a new apartment acquired by a young family in North London, whose heritage dictated the elegance, timelessness and relaxing style with which these interiors were designed.
Let’s get inspired…
Using a muted neutral-base palette, the interiors’ new style ensures a soft and dazzling ambience, especially once it comes into contact with the buckets of natural lighting flooding indoors.
And true to Scandinavian form, light neutrals are joined up by some expert patterns to ensure a charming character.
Of course it’s not only about looking pretty, as we can see that each and every space presents adequate comfort as well, particularly here in the lounge which shares its open-plan layout with the dining area – how soothing and inviting do those plush pillows of the sofa look?
To encourage a soft character, layered fabrics have been opted for, as is evidenced here in the bedroom (don’t overlook the charm of the tufted headboard!).
And how subtle yet stunning are those wooden parquet floors which seem to beckon us inside?
Just because a room is meant for a child doesn’t mean it can’t be super fabulous in appearance, right? And here we see how the less-is-more design of the furniture meets up with the patterned background/wallpaper, ensuring a clean and subtle look that’s light years away from being deemed dull.
