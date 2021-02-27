30 ideas for a modern front door

As far as first impressions go, one really can’t be too careful when it comes to the front entrance of a house. A clean floor, fresh potted plants, adequate natural lighting – these are all important, but how many of us ignore the single biggest element that are, quite literally, staring us in the face? We are, obviously, talking about the front door, and not many people are aware that a neat and stylish front door is a crucial factor.
But before you shrug and say that your front door is fine, are you aware that there is a multitude of modern, contemporary, and other door designs out there, each one as unique as the next and designed to give your house that beauty factor it requires?
Have a look at these 30 front door ideas that perfectly illustrate the appeal and versatility of today’s modern front door…
Remember wood remains one of the most versatile natural materials – see how perfectly it can style up modern front doors.
We just love the eclectic-like vibes that manifest when contemporary front doors are mixed into rustic, rural-inspired designs.
Which one of our professional Architects will you get in contact with for a dream door / house design?
Just in case you’re still in need of some more modern/contemporary front door ideas, we have these tried-and-tested tips to help you pick the ideal door design.
Picking a door design totally different from your house’s architectural style can create a playful juxtaposition. Otherwise, to play it safe, stick to the same design styles for your house and door, and consider letting it stand out in another via (like painting it an eye-catching colour).
Take a walk or drive around your neighbourhood to see what door designs and –colours stand out. Houses with a similar style/colour to yours can give you a pretty good idea of what to consider, and what to stay away from.
Maybe these 14 homes with brilliant bi-folding doors can inspire you some more?