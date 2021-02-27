Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

30 ideas for a modern front door

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
Loading admin actions …

As far as first impressions go, one really can’t be too careful when it comes to the front entrance of a house. A clean floor, fresh potted plants, adequate natural lighting – these are all important, but how many of us ignore the single biggest element that are, quite literally, staring us in the face? We are, obviously, talking about the front door, and not many people are aware that a neat and stylish front door is a crucial factor.

But before you shrug and say that your front door is fine, are you aware that there is a multitude of modern, contemporary, and other door designs out there, each one as unique as the next and designed to give your house that beauty factor it requires?

Have a look at these 30 front door ideas that perfectly illustrate the appeal and versatility of today’s modern front door…


1. The beauty of wood meets the raw character of exposed brick.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

Remember wood remains one of the most versatile natural materials – see how perfectly it can style up modern front doors. 

2. Ever thought of opting for a door with a touch of dazzle, like this one?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

3. We just love the stainless-steel finishes on this one.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

4. See how subtle yet stylish simple metal and glass can be?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

5. This contemporary model complements the rustic-like façade perfectly.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

We just love the eclectic-like vibes that manifest when contemporary front doors are mixed into rustic, rural-inspired designs.  


6. Nothing like some glazing on the side to neatly frame a front door.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don’t underestimate the style power of a vividly coloured door.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

8. Would you opt for one with such geometric patterns?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

Which one of our professional Architects will you get in contact with for a dream door / house design? 


9. There’s something about a super modern design that offsets with a lush space, like this front garden.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

10. Straight, simple and to the point.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

11. Notice how strong the linear design is with this one.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

12. It’s not often that we see a white front door, which makes it all the more unique.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

13. Nothing like double doors to announce your presence in style.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

14. How’s this for an elegant entrance?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

15. A front door in strawberry red? Even better when it comes with stainless steel touches.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

16. Who says a door can’t be privy to your façade’s modern ambience?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

17. Notice how this sleek model beautifully blends in with the façade’s colours.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

18. These block designs ensure some detail without overdoing it.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

19. Who says you can’t pick your door in your favourite colour?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

20. How charming is this cute overhang that adds the finishing touch to the timber front door?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

21. We just love the elongated look of this double design.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

22. A bit of a curve here and there never hurt anyone, right?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

23. A metal door framed by stone-clad arches? Now that’s clever design!

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

24. Front doors don’t need to stand out, yet they also mustn’t become complete wall flowers.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

25. How about this rich wooden model to welcome your guests in style?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

26. Modern design meets rough exposed brick? It works for us!

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Modern style doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

27. It’s all about contrast with this swirly design.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

28. There’s something about a lengthened handle that just makes a door look more ‘official’, don’t you agree?

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

29. This off-white hue is the perfect choice for this modern model.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

30. Royal blue with a touch of stainless steel ensures a rich, almost nautical vibe here.

General Images, RK Door Systems RK Door Systems Front doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey
RK Door Systems

General Images

RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems
RK Door Systems

Choosing the right front door: Do consider your home’s style

Front Door Tactus Design Workshop Front doors Wood Yellow front door, ironmongery, victorian front yard
Tactus Design Workshop

Front Door

Tactus Design Workshop
Tactus Design Workshop
Tactus Design Workshop

Just in case you’re still in need of some more modern/contemporary front door ideas, we have these tried-and-tested tips to help you pick the ideal door design. 

Picking a door design totally different from your house’s architectural style can create a playful juxtaposition. Otherwise, to play it safe, stick to the same design styles for your house and door, and consider letting it stand out in another via (like painting it an eye-catching colour). 


Choosing the right front door: Don’t forget to inspect your neighbourhood

Front facade The Wood Window Alliance Classic style houses Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

Front facade

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

Take a walk or drive around your neighbourhood to see what door designs and –colours stand out. Houses with a similar style/colour to yours can give you a pretty good idea of what to consider, and what to stay away from. 

Maybe these 14 homes with brilliant bi-folding doors can inspire you some more


Everything you need to know about neomodern architecture
Which modern- or contemporary door design is ideal for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks