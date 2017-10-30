Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 beautiful (and practical) ideas for your bathroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
NEWTOUCH, PS MİMARLIK PS MİMARLIK Classic style bathroom
Are you looking for ideas that are going to style up your bathroom while also making it more practical (especially when it comes to storage)? Then pause right here, for we have put together no less than 10 tips to turn any small, cramped and hopeless bathroom into a real stunner – and yes, these won’t cost you an arm or a leg!

1. Drawers under the sink

A cupboard under the sink is super practical to keep everything from toothbrushes and combs close by.

2. Indirect lighting behind shelves

It’s all about layered lighting, so even if your bathroom has a decent ceiling light, feel free to add in a wall sconce or two, and even some indirect lighting behind a shelf for extra dazzle.

3. A beautiful stool

A cute little stool can be used for sitting, true, but also as a small table for bathroom goodies. And it doesn’t need to take up a lot of floor space at all.

4. A wooden surface for your shower floor

This not only looks striking, but is also super safe in avoiding a slippery surface. And yes, as long as you treat the wooden surface to the right sealant, the water should not be a problem.

5. New cabinet handles

Something as tiny as new knobs or pulls for your bathroom cabinets can revitalise the entire space – it’s true!

6. Flowers and plants

What could be easier than adding a potted plant or –flower (or two) to your bathroom to help cleanse the air? Ensure you choose ones that can withstand high humidity levels.

7. Pictures for the wall

Whether you hang up a piece or go with wall decals, some character on your bathroom wall is sure to give the space some style. Just make sure to keep the room well ventilated.

8. Ideal for reading

It’s no secret that most of us prefer to read in the bathroom. So, how about a neat little shelf or cubby with a few magazine and books to pick from? So practical, don’t you agree?

9. A great, big mirror

Here’s a secret: a larger mirror can make your bathroom look much bigger, especially if accompanied by some stunning backlighting, as shown here.

10. Stylish scents

Fresh flowers, scented candles, burning incense… whatever rings your bell, pick a scent that you adore and share it with your bathroom. It’s sure to make any activity you do in there (even flossing) much more enjoyable. 

Speaking of freshness, you might want to check out these 12 time-savvy tips for keeping your bathroom fresh.

​A modern house with a fabulous home office
Which of these tips will you be trying out for your bathroom?

