10+ pictures of modern kitchens

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
White and brown colour scheme open plan kitchen with dining area , Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen Chipboard White
The kitchen, also known as the heart of the home, is where all the magic happens – and we don’t just mean secret ingredients for prize-winning recipes, but also that cosy, welcoming atmosphere where friends and family can gather and socialise for hours.

But of course every kitchen deserves its own special style, and if you happen to be a devout follower of all things modern, then consider today’s piece tailor-made for you, as these 17 kitchens, decked out in modern splendour, are simply to die for.

There’s more than enough inspiration here for everyone, whether it’s the colours, the shape of the islands, the commitment to storage or something else entirely. 

Let’s see which modern kitchen becomes your favourite…

1. An open-plan, shaker-style design with a stunning grey island.

Open plan Shaker style classic modern kitchen with island and dining table Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Rustic style kitchen MDF Grey ​Open plan Shaker style classic modern kitchen with island and dining table in Grey Schmidt Barnet custom made bespoke furniture
Open plan Shaker style classic modern kitchen with island and dining table

2. Small yet cosy, this shaker-style kitchen has a rustic-looking dining area to match.

Shaker style small kitchen with dining table by Schmidt Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Classic style kitchen Wood Grey kitchen cabinet,kitchen table,integrated applience,dining table,schmidt
Shaker style small kitchen with dining table by Schmidt

3. This is how elegance and cosiness are integrated into one stunning design.

Modern Kitchen with Island by Schmidt Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen Beige schmidt,kitchen,cooking island,stools,integrated ovens,open plan kitchen
Modern Kitchen with Island by Schmidt

4. The industrial spirit is perfectly captured in this wooden kitchen.

Rustic wood effect kitchen by Schmidt Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Rustic style kitchen kitchen,kitchen cabinet,schmidt barnet,german kitchens,kitchen london,kitchen renovation,high quality,designer kitchen
Rustic wood effect kitchen by Schmidt

5. We just love this U-shape layout with its soft creamy hues.

U-Shape Cream Ivory colours gloss Kitchen design Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern bars & clubs Quartz Beige ​U-Shape Cream Ivory colours gloss Kitchen design with integrated Bosch appliances at Kew Bridge,London designed and installed by Schmidt Kitchens Barnet.,Commercial Spaces
U-Shape Cream Ivory colours gloss Kitchen design

6. Glossy cabinets ensure a bit of dazzle for this culinary corner.

​White gloss U shape kitchen designed by Schmidt Barnet, project in Ghana, Africa. Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF White ​White gloss U shape kitchen designed by Schmidt Barnet,project in Ghana,Africa.
​White gloss U shape kitchen designed by Schmidt Barnet, project in Ghana, Africa.

7. The contemporary island neatly anchors this modern cooking space.

Open plan white gloss kitchen with island Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF White modern contemporary design white gloss open plan kitchen with island
Open plan white gloss kitchen with island

8. See how vital the right colours can be?

White and brown colour scheme open plan kitchen with dining area Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen Chipboard White ​White and brown colour scheme open plan kitchen with dining area
White and brown colour scheme open plan kitchen with dining area

9. This peninsula perfectly doubles up as an informal dining spot.

Ideal kitchen for family of 4, Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen Chipboard Wood effect ​Kitchen with open compartments,bookcase,with peninsula,modern minimalist design bespoke furniture schmidt barnet
Ideal kitchen for family of 4

10. Even a one-wall kitchen can be styled up to perfect with the right touches.

One wall, minimalist white kitchen with island, Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Grey Bespoke custom made German One wall,minimalist white kitchen with island
One wall, minimalist white kitchen with island

11. An open-plan layout that seamless blends the cooking space with the living area.

Wood effect open plan kitchen with island, Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Wood effect
Wood effect open plan kitchen with island

12. A subtle wardrobe that opens up into a kitchen? Pure magic!

Contemporary Wardrobe with open compartments Schmidt Kitchens Barnet BedroomWardrobes & closets Chipboard White ​Contemporary white gloss Wardrobe with open compartments,unique design furniture for bedroom
Contemporary Wardrobe with open compartments

13. This open-plan design perfectly makes use of the classic monochrome colour palette.

​Contemporary, modern minimalist design open plan kitchen made by Schmidt Barnet Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Minimalist kitchen MDF White ​Modern design open plan kitchen in Ghana,Africa
​Contemporary, modern minimalist design open plan kitchen made by Schmidt Barnet

14. Sandy beiges complement the sea blues of the décor pieces flawlessly.

Modern open plan kitchen with island Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Beige ​Modern brown high gloss open plan kitchen with island Schmidt barnet bespoke furniture
Modern open plan kitchen with island

15. An ideal space for a social gathering.

Modern, contemporary Kitchen with Peninsula Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF White ​Modern contemporary design,with open plan Kitchen with Peninsula.
Modern, contemporary Kitchen with Peninsula

16. A modern-contemporary design that offers up more than adequate storage spaces.

High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Beige ​Modern Contemporary design High Gloss Kitchen Design
High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen

17. A shabby kitchen design that enjoys prominence thanks to its modern finishes and striking colour palette.

Shabby Chic Design Kitchen Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Rustic style kitchen MDF Blue
Shabby Chic Design Kitchen

From one room to another, see these 15 ways to give your living room more oomph.

An amazing home with agricultural influences
Which of these modern kitchens do you prefer?

