10+ pictures of modern kitchens

The kitchen, also known as the heart of the home, is where all the magic happens – and we don’t just mean secret ingredients for prize-winning recipes, but also that cosy, welcoming atmosphere where friends and family can gather and socialise for hours.

But of course every kitchen deserves its own special style, and if you happen to be a devout follower of all things modern, then consider today’s piece tailor-made for you, as these 17 kitchens, decked out in modern splendour, are simply to die for.

There’s more than enough inspiration here for everyone, whether it’s the colours, the shape of the islands, the commitment to storage or something else entirely.

Let’s see which modern kitchen becomes your favourite…