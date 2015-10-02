7 ultimate luxury home features

Some items just epitomise opulence and luxury. From golf simulators, to indoor pools, luxurious and lavish homes feature truly extravagant and extraordinary adornments. These embellishments are often outrageously fantastic and often more than a little ostentatious. Rarely do we get to see inside these luxuriant and palatial homes of the rich and fabulous, but today on homify we are paying tribute to all of those flamboyant household comforts.
Check out the following list of seven ultimate luxury home features below, and try to decide which of the delightfully exorbitant enhancements you would choose.
From Cedar Hot Tubs UK, this space is truly a lavish experience. With floor to ceiling timber panels, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in the mountainous Swiss alpine region. Any luxury home deserves a place to steam oneself, and this is the perfect, temperature controlled space.
First on our list is the indoor swimming pool. What could possibly be more luxurious than waking up in your large manor home and taking a cool dip in your very own pool? Not only is it protected from the elements, meaning you can swim at all times of the year, but it offers a place for rest and relaxation as well. If relaxing in a swimming pool isn't your cup of tea, think of it as a safe and enjoyable place to exercise, providing ample space to stretch those limbs and get the blood pumping. If you are considering investing in a pool for your property, ensure you contact a professional to get the planning, design, and specific details just as you want them.
Truly a luxurious home accessory, the golf simulator is perfect for practicing that swing before you hit the course on the weekend. With the number of weekly golfers in England at 730,300, you will no doubt have some friends keen to test out your new home installation.
Whether your interest in wine is for investment purposes or enjoyment, you will find a wine cellar the ultimate place to keep those prized bottles of plonk. These day's wine is a cherished collectors item, with many individuals amassing huge volumes of high priced bottles. Ensure your investment is kept safe and unspoiled with a cellar that regulates its temperature and keeps your asset pristine.
A home theatre is more than just a place to watch the latest blockbuster in comfort and on an oversized screen. A media room can offer its occupants a cosy area to bond with family members, or simply relax and let the day's stresses wash away. This example is a brilliant illustration of a well-designed space. With ample room for friends as well as family, the raised seating means no one's view will be interrupted. Think plush textiles and custom lighting to ensure your space is sufficiently luxurious.
When you are living a busy life, you rarely have a moment to take out of your day in order to exercise. Instead of sweating it out with the rest of your neighbourhood, why not simply transform a space within your home into a stylish and functional gymnasium? This example is replete with all the necessary equipment: treadmill, cycle machine, fit ball and more—you are guaranteed to want to spend time within this clean, and crisp domestic space.
An orangery oozes luxury and refinement. Once simply a home accessory for affluent British society, orangeries, conservatories, and even garden rooms are now very accessible to the home owner, and yet still retain their upscale and opulent aesthetic. Perfect as a winter garden, these spaces enable the occupant to seek shelter from the heat, as well as enjoy their garden during the cooler months.
