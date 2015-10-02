7 ultimate luxury home features

Some items just epitomise opulence and luxury. From golf simulators, to indoor pools, luxurious and lavish homes feature truly extravagant and extraordinary adornments. These embellishments are often outrageously fantastic and often more than a little ostentatious. Rarely do we get to see inside these luxuriant and palatial homes of the rich and fabulous, but today on homify we are paying tribute to all of those flamboyant household comforts.

Check out the following list of seven ultimate luxury home features below, and try to decide which of the delightfully exorbitant enhancements you would choose.