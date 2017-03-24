5 things to DIY instead of buy

Garden planters are easily one of the most straightforward items to DIY instead of buy. Virtually any container can act as a planter for herbs, flowers, balcony plants, and more. Choose items that have instant vintage appeal, such as old tins, metal pails, and timber crates. Not only do these items effortlessly add a sense of interest and uniqueness to your home, they are inexpensive, with countless designs and options. When planting, there are two options to ensure your plants are healthy, and most importantly, live. Firstly, create several holes in the base of your planter: this can be easy with tin, plastic, or timber, but considerably harder with metal containers. Then place a fine wire mesh across the bottom of the pot to stop the soil falling through, but ensure the plant has drainage. A second, and far less intensive way to use your planter is to head to your local nursery and pick up a pot insert. These inserts are inexpensive and can be placed within your planter, ensuring good drainage, and a healthy plant.

If you would like to read more, check out our ideabook: 10 luxury living room ideas.