Decorating a bay window

Bay windows are stunning home features that add charm, charisma and character to heritage homes and provide interest and intrigue for newer, contemporary dwellings. As well as adding abundant natural light to a residence, they act as a gorgeous space within an interior living zone.

Bay windows exude grace, sophistication, style and are a striking element within any home. So how do you decorate this space, whilst retaining the panache and elegance of the window? Today on homify we are taking a look at some beautifully designed bay window spaces. Areas that evoke true sophistication without sacrificing liveability or homeliness.

Whether you have a modern bay window or a traditional, heritage styled space, take a peek at the following examples and some inspiration for your home!