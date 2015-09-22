Period home details

Period homes offer many advantages to other modern properties. Firstly, they are architecturally designed to withstand the heat and cold without additional air conditioners, often relying on older methods such as thick stone walls and fireplaces to warm their lofty interiors. Second, they are replete with splendidly stylish home details. The UK is full of gorgeous Victorian, Georgian and older period homes. They dot the landscape and add to the tremendous character of the British countryside and cities. So what is it about these period homes that make them so fascinating and worthy of recognition? Other than the heritage and history held within their walls, their architectural style is timeless and age-defiant. Their gorgeous adornments simply aren't seen in dwellings today.

If you would like to see some beautiful examples of period home interiors, check out the following images, below, and begin planning your traditional residence's renovation today.