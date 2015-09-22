Period homes offer many advantages to other modern properties. Firstly, they are architecturally designed to withstand the heat and cold without additional air conditioners, often relying on older methods such as thick stone walls and fireplaces to warm their lofty interiors. Second, they are replete with splendidly stylish home details. The UK is full of gorgeous Victorian, Georgian and older period homes. They dot the landscape and add to the tremendous character of the British countryside and cities. So what is it about these period homes that make them so fascinating and worthy of recognition? Other than the heritage and history held within their walls, their architectural style is timeless and age-defiant. Their gorgeous adornments simply aren't seen in dwellings today.
If you would like to see some beautiful examples of period home interiors, check out the following images, below, and begin planning your traditional residence's renovation today.
Casement windows, like many other heritage architectural features, truly evoke a sense of old-world refinement and charm. This space has been beautifully photographed by Adam Carter Photo, and shows what is possible when stylishly decorating a heritage home. Casement windows hark back to some of the earliest British architecture, and was the most popular window before the invention of the sash window. Usually seen in older homes and stately manors houses, the casement is a beautiful example of a period home detail and fixture.
Second on our list of period home details, the fireplace is a common, and timeless addition to any residence. The example shown here is of a standard fireplace, seen throughout homes in the UK and abroad. With a slate hearth and tiled details, the fireplace evokes a cosiness and warmth in any abode. Seen here is a standard painted timber mantelpiece, but this is often fabricated from marble, slate, stone, and various different timbers.
Cottage gardens are effortlessly charming. The tangle of different plants, foliage, and flowers, add a sense of informality, and seamlessly integrate an ambience of countryside charisma. If you are looking for a low-maintenance garden design, and one that will burst into colour at the start of springtime, then a cottage garden may well be the right style for you.
Balustrades instantly improve a staircase. Due to their size and presence within one's home, the balustrade is often the most impressive feature within a residence. It is for this reason that the style and design of your balustrade should help to assert the aesthetic of the home, and bring style and sophistication into the domestic spaces. Within heritage homes, the balustrade is often an elaborate wrought iron design. Seen in this example is a stylish staircase with a refurbished original railing. Choose colours that will contrast your home, and add luxury and elegance to the internal spaces.
Orangeries and conservatories are truly lavish and luxurious home additions. Generally considered a home extension for the affluent and wealthy, orangeries are now seen across the country in many heritage and period homes. As well as functioning as a smart winter garden for your plants, this beautiful space is also commonly refurbished as a living space. Think gorgeous dining areas, lavish kitchens, and delightful drawing rooms, which complement their traditionally designed home with style.
Freestanding bathtubs are the ultimate luxury. Replete with a deep and sumptuous space to rest and relax, no period home is complete without a standalone tub. In this example we see a beautifully tranquil space that oozes lavish serenity, and ensures the bathtub takes centre stage. You needn't have a large space for a freestanding bathtub either, they are surprisingly able to fit into the most compact space, offering a range of stylistic options and designs.
To see some more freestanding bathtubs, check out our other Ideabook: Vintage bathtubs.