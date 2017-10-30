Your browser is out-of-date.

An amazing home with agricultural influences

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Front garden
Located close to the River Thames, this home is impressive in size, stature and design, but even more so when you realise that planning permission was vehemently opposed by residents in the area. Perhaps they were less upset once they saw the finished design though, as it is a definite improvement on the standard low-lying bungalows designs throughout the area!

The architects that created this house were clearly after a bit impact, as they designed and built a super expansive triple-height property with a more than eye-catching atrium welcoming you as soon as you walk in. It forms a valid focal point for the home, as it gives access to all three floors and the landings on each, right from your first step, but the rest of the ground floor caters to a myriad of family needs as well, with a huge kitchen and dining room in place, a lounge and games room and, as an extra bonus, a fabulous self-contained studio area!

Up on the first floor, it's all about those sumptuous bedrooms! A gigantic master suite occupies one end of the house, with noisier kids' room at the other. Everyone can be on the same floor, but not in each other's space, which is ideal! Are we right, parents?

The top floor is a bonus level, with more bedrooms and family spaces throughout and offers easy accommodation of guests. The best art, however, is the amount of natural light streaming through the upper level, not to mention the uninterrupted views of the garden.

We think we've probably talked enough, so come with us now as we introduce to some pictures, but leave you to drink in the beauty and genius of the design here. Get ready to experience some SERIOUS home envy!

The black cladding here has such an agricultural aesthetic! And the symmetry? WOW!

Rear Facade Concept Eight Architects Front garden
Can you imagine having access to this much luscious green space?

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Front garden
Natural wood decking contrasts with the black cladding so well.

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Glass doors
From the front, the house has an impressive look, yet feels understated and modest. That's clever design!

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Detached home
That chandelier! The atrium enclosure! What do we look at first?

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Scandinavian style walls & floors
The amount of lighting on this landing is phenomenal!

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Every nuance of space feels so airy and bright!

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
The tripe-height atrium really does need to be seen from this angle to be fully appreciated!

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
The way the entrance atrium showers you with light as you walk through the door is inspired. Ethereal design at it's best!

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Have you ever seen natural wood looking so fresh and yet warm and cosy at the same time? Divine.

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
As the sun sets, the warmth really radiates out of this gorgeous home.

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Detached home
You can really see the symmetry now! It looks like you could slice this home down the middle and have two matching properties!

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Detached home
The size of the terrace is so attention-grabbing! Well, the whole house is really!

Boyle Farm, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
For more amazing architecture, take a look at this Ideabook: The Essex House of Awesome.

Are you thinking more seriously about building your next home after seeing this?

