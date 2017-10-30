An amazing home with agricultural influences

Located close to the River Thames, this home is impressive in size, stature and design, but even more so when you realise that planning permission was vehemently opposed by residents in the area. Perhaps they were less upset once they saw the finished design though, as it is a definite improvement on the standard low-lying bungalows designs throughout the area!

The architects that created this house were clearly after a bit impact, as they designed and built a super expansive triple-height property with a more than eye-catching atrium welcoming you as soon as you walk in. It forms a valid focal point for the home, as it gives access to all three floors and the landings on each, right from your first step, but the rest of the ground floor caters to a myriad of family needs as well, with a huge kitchen and dining room in place, a lounge and games room and, as an extra bonus, a fabulous self-contained studio area!

Up on the first floor, it's all about those sumptuous bedrooms! A gigantic master suite occupies one end of the house, with noisier kids' room at the other. Everyone can be on the same floor, but not in each other's space, which is ideal! Are we right, parents?

The top floor is a bonus level, with more bedrooms and family spaces throughout and offers easy accommodation of guests. The best art, however, is the amount of natural light streaming through the upper level, not to mention the uninterrupted views of the garden.

We think we've probably talked enough, so come with us now as we introduce to some pictures, but leave you to drink in the beauty and genius of the design here. Get ready to experience some SERIOUS home envy!