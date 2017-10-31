​A beautiful family home with matching surroundings

Today’s homify 360° gem comes from Lisbon-based architect Yurii Hrytsenko, who is sharing this fantastic project with us that can only be classified as a dream family home.
It’s not just about the size (‘cause let’s face it, this structure definitely has more than ample indoor- and outdoor space), but also the way in which it works with shapes, colours and textures, uniquely combining modern materials for an eye-catching façade.
And then we haven’t even gotten to the part about the superb location…
But before we give too much away, on with the photos!
What a body! Although of the modern design, this house likes to play with shapes, beautifully combining straight lines and soft curves to produce a striking end result.
Even though we could state at this house for hours, we need to take into account the fabulous location in which it finds itself: a super spacious yard with all the right touches (neat lawn, lush garden trimmings, shady trees, etc.
The one main factor that reveals to us that the family fortunate enough to call this structure “home” loves to entertain is that beautiful terrace at the back, neatly shaded from the sun and flaunting a modern outdoor dining set.
And the way in which the stepping stones and exterior lighting fixtures have been placed to decorate the yard? Absolutely priceless!
Told you this was the perfect family home – located a few steps from said terrace (where the adults can entertain themselves) is this fantastic jungle gym, which gets to partake in the yard’s spaciousness.
Let’s view a few more photos that speak of this magnificent creation’s exterior areas.
