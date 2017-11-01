Your browser is out-of-date.

​20 breakfast bars perfect for your kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
SESIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA Y RECORRIDO VIRTUAL - CENTRAL PARK -, ECKEN virtual spaces ECKEN virtual spaces Modern kitchen
We all know that any kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone. But we are also aware that, when styled appropriately, a kitchen can become the socialising hotspot of a home, luring friends and family members in to partake in its social ambience. 

And speaking of socialising (and eating), what better way to celebrate the exquisiteness of the kitchen than by viewing some beautiful examples of breakfast bars? These 20 designs (some are stand-alone islands while others are peninsulas) are sure to provide you with plenty of inspiration for your own kitchen back home, not to mention make you dream about chatting up a storm with a few friends while indulging in some culinary activities.

1. Never underestimate the style power of stunning lighting fixtures.

SESIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA Y RECORRIDO VIRTUAL - CENTRAL PARK -, ECKEN virtual spaces ECKEN virtual spaces Modern kitchen
ECKEN virtual spaces

2

Cuisine | Intégration façon loft | IDF, LUSIARTE LUSIARTE Modern kitchen
3. This informal dining spot is simple, subtle, yet super stylish.

Грифельная стена в апартаментах в стиле лофт, IdeasMarket IdeasMarket Industrial style kitchen
4

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Marble Blue
5. Don’t you just love the rustic-styled bar grabbing so much attention in here?

Kitchen- view from the living area Katie Malik Interiors Modern kitchen
Katie Malik Interiors

Kitchen- view from the living area

6

Kitchen Interior Design, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Industrial style kitchen Red
Kitchen Interior Design

7. For a bit of sleek dazzle, we recommend stainless steel finishes.

DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style kitchen
8

Modelos de muebles de cocina, ARQUITECTURA EN IMÁGENES ARQUITECTURA EN IMÁGENES
9. This kitchen might be small, yet it packs a huge punch in terms of its practical layout.

CASA CATALUÑA, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Industrial style kitchen
10

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style kitchen Natural Fibre Beige
11. Just place a few appropriately styled stools in front of that peninsula for an instant dining/working space.

Choapan Decor, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Modern kitchen
12

EDIFICIO CASA CORONADO, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos Modern kitchen
13. Raw wood mingling with elegant marble? Now that’s how you ensure an eye-catching island!

Remodelación Casa Estilo Farmhouse San Antonio TX, Noelia Ünik Designs Noelia Ünik Designs Country style kitchen
14

proyectos, FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura Eclectic style kitchen
15. How perfect would this island work as a cocktail counter when socialising with the friends?

COCINA EN CDMX II, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern kitchen
16

CASA VINTAGE ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Classic style kitchen
17. A bit of a curvy swish to offset with the linear designs of the kitchen? Pure perfection!

residencia Caballero, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite Black
18

Pent-house LAHIA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern kitchen
19. This elongated peninsula offers up more than ample seating space. Well done, designers!

Kitchen Aid Polanco , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern kitchen
20

#cumbres369, aaestudio aaestudio Modern kitchen Granite Grey
What is style without some shine? See these Tips for keeping your fridge sparkling clean.

These 9 Colors will Bring Your Home Good Luck
Which of these counters will you be copying for your own kitchen?

