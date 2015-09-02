10 unique entrance doors

Looking for the perfect modern entrance door to go with the rest of a modern home? Look no further. This modern entrance door is ultra chic and high in fashion, going perfectly well with the unique and modern look of the home. The door is made from dark wood horizontal panels. There is a long, vertical window cut out near the left side of he door, allowing for light to flow in the home. The door is surrounded on two sides by statement lighting that highlights the door even more and continues the modern look. Finally my atop the door is an extra large window, again keeping the look chic and modern.