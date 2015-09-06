Vintage wall clocks

A wall clock is something that is really useful to have around the house. We don't always have our phones available or have a watch on. Sometimes a good old fashioned clock is the simplest way of telling the time.

We love vintage as a style and have selected some of the clocks we feel are true to this style. Some may be a little different than you expect, but exploring a look that is a little bit beyond your expectations is certainly worth a look. Clocks serve a purpose, and no one likes to be late!