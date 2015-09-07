10 reasons why you should consider French doors

The French do good wine, good food and great culture. They also do good French doors! Usually a double door (but sometimes a single door) leading from your home into your garden and made of wood and more modenly glass. These doors bring the outside in and the inside out. You get the best of both worlds with these kinds of doors.
They are fairly easy to install and can help you find that balance between inside and out. Perfect for summer when the children are playing, or you are entertaining in your garden. They offer easy access for your home and are an alternative to the traditional back door. In the winter they offer additional daylight when the days are shorter, and lined with a good curtain, you can retain both warmth and privacy.
We love that these French doors open onto a Juliet balcony. This is a bedroom design by a1 Lofts and Extensions. We think as a bedroom goes, having a set of French doors is certainly a luxury most of us don't have. Here they offer more than a window ever would, allowing a huge amount of light and fresh air to fill the room. Imagine waking up to the sunshine streaming in and standing there just looking out before you start your busy day. With the curtains above them, there is a sense of privacy too.
As we mentioned before, the beauty of French doors is that they can bring two worlds together. You can bring the inside out and it is such a lovely concept. We can imagine sitting here in this lovely leather chair, just looking our into the garden contemplating life. The doors are white and match the interior door, again giving that inside out connection. Small details like this really make all the difference.
Here you can see there are some amazing doors in this property. From the folding doors in the kitchen and dining area to the French doors leading out to the patio area. Doors offer so much to a home to give a real sense of open space. The entire downstairs of this home can open up to the outside garden. We can see this space as a great area for entertaining and family get togethers.
We love this kitchen. The whole design of it creates a sense of openness. The island in the middle is white and very bright. It reflects the light that flows in from the French doors and illuminates the entire kitchen. We think that the way the room is designed, it looks like a lovely space for a family or friends to gather in. By having the doors where they are, you create an entire extra
room as soon as you open them.
The tones in this kitchen could make the room look dark. However this isn't the case at all. The walls and even the sideboard are grey, the cooker itself is black and you could see how with inadequate lighting this room could very easily look too dark. The french doors open up the room and offer so much light that the grey looks almost light itself. They offer style to the room as well and sit perfectly placed between the kitchen and garden.
We have mentioned light over and over again, simply because it is such an important thing in modern design. Rooms used to be small, dark and dingy. This is not the case in modern design. Here in this image you can see so much light. The ceiling light is stunning and light falls onto the dining table. This is further accentuated by the two sets of french doors. The set in this room have windows either side, allowing even more light in.
Bedrooms look stunning with balconies. They offer a real sense of romance in an intimate space. This bedroom has been designed to look very opulent. From the colour scheme to the French doors, everything about it is designed well. The bed looks incredibly luxurious and inviting. The French doors lead to an outside space that we think give this room a lovely overall finish.
This is a large kitchen that has been designed in a minimalist style. White is the main colour, but the large dark wooden island in the centre is really the focal point of the space. It adds a real sense of colour and warmth to the space. Light flows through the room from the massive selling light in the conservatory area. Extra light comes in through the French doors, which lead out onto the garden. It is a lovely natural space, flooded with light, making it feel large and spacious.
Conservatories are the perfect space to have French doors in. A large addition to your home, we feel they are a brilliant way to add value and light. This particular one is full of light, very modern and open. The wooden floor is a lovely contrast to the white and really adds warmth. The doors lead outside to a large garden and the space offers a great place to entertain.
Whatever sort of garden you have, any additional space you can add works well. This conservatory offers a lovely place to end your day. Not in traditional white, but in a lovely garden green, it blends in naturally in to the outside. The large French doors allow cool air to flow around on those particularly hot days, and close to keep the warmth in on the cooler ones. Everything about this space looks welcoming.