10 reasons why you should consider French doors

The French do good wine, good food and great culture. They also do good French doors! Usually a double door (but sometimes a single door) leading from your home into your garden and made of wood and more modenly glass. These doors bring the outside in and the inside out. You get the best of both worlds with these kinds of doors.

They are fairly easy to install and can help you find that balance between inside and out. Perfect for summer when the children are playing, or you are entertaining in your garden. They offer easy access for your home and are an alternative to the traditional back door. In the winter they offer additional daylight when the days are shorter, and lined with a good curtain, you can retain both warmth and privacy.