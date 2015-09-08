Tri folding doors are a modern take on concertina style design. The idea of having doors that fold back on themselves is a very clever design concept. You get a lot of light coming in from them but you also benefit from the space saving element too.
They come in a variety of designs and are perfect for both smaller and larger spaces. You can have them from your kitchen, dining room or bedroom, leading to the outside or balcony. Ideal for those looking for modern design that saves on space.
This conservatory is beautiful. These additions to a home are the perfect place to consider having tri folding doors. The fact that a conservatory is an add on to a house to create more space is exactly why we think concertina style folding doors go here really well. There is little point in creating extra space to then fill it with doors when they are open. Folding doors fold away quite compactly and save on space. You can then allow yourself to enjoy all the space you have created, whilst the fresh air fills the room.
This kitchen space is stunning. We can't see one thing not to like about to. A kitchen conservatory is a design gem. The sun streams in thought the roof and the glass walls, allowing plenty of warmth into the room. When it gets to hot, you simply open those folding doors and let the air circulate. Meet, eat and greet in this one area, where you can enjoy family time or a party. With lots of space to the outside, it offers a great deal of flexibility. From Vale Garden Houses, we think the design is flawless.
Tri folding doors or bi folding doors? It isn't exactly an age old question, but it is certainly one we may ask now, when looking at door options. The only real difference is the number. If you need to fill a larger space, but want a more compact appearance when they doors are open, tri fold is defiantly for you. If you have a smaller space, bi fold doors may be the way forward. Here you can see an example of a small space with bi folding doors, and we wanted to include this just to show the options available.
We all know that space in city dwellings can be very limited. Both inside space and garden space are at a premium. Compact living is essential and design can really help with this. Here you can see that the house has really been opened up by the addition of this extension. The white room feels really open and airy due to the large open wall leading to the outside. The doors cleverly fold up into the outside space, well out of the way, creating even more space to entertain in.
Here in this space it looks similar to above. This was a renovation project on a Victorian house in London. We love the modern aspects that have been given to a once traditional home. You can see the entirety of the rear wall has been replaced by folding doors. Doors that fold away into an unusable corner, making them extremely space saving. When closed light streams in, lighting up the whole kitchen. And when they are open, they help bring the two spaces together to feel like one.
Well it is a stunning view. Imagine looking out at that each day? If this was a window, you would simply miss most of the view altogether. By adding sliding doors instead, you get to appreciate the fantastic outdoors. This room itself is very open and spacious, and with the addition of all the light coming in from outside, it feels even bigger.
This room appears to be quite narrow. But it really isn't too narrow overall. However the addition of tall folding doors helps make it appear wider and taller. The slim island and table add to the length of the room and show how key design can be. These small attentions to detail are very important. The doors lead to a lovely outside area that would be perfect on a sunny day or a warm evening when you just don't want to be indoors.
We love the design of this area. These folding doors are lovely and large, allowing so much light to flood in to the living area behind them. They fold away and lead out onto the decking, which is a perfect area for entertaining. The wooden trim of the doors adds to the warm feel that they have and match the brick work very well indeed.
We know that people like to be outside. This image shows a very modern take on this concept. The house is white, showing it to be very contemporary and elegant Mixed with the black it works very well. Folding doors make it possible to remove an entire wall and replace the brick with doors. The really allows owners of homes to make their space feel much bigger. It can lead out onto your garden, and on those warm summer nights, what better way is there to end your day?
We love these doors. How natural do they look? The blend seamlessly into the outside world. The green of the grass and the trees, the stone border around them, and of course the lovely natural wood the doors themselves are made of. The glass allows light to flow into the inside of this home and also reflect the images from the garden around. We think these doors are wonderful and can see ourselves stepping through them and enjoying our space.