Tri folding doors are a modern take on concertina style design. The idea of having doors that fold back on themselves is a very clever design concept. You get a lot of light coming in from them but you also benefit from the space saving element too.

They come in a variety of designs and are perfect for both smaller and larger spaces. You can have them from your kitchen, dining room or bedroom, leading to the outside or balcony. Ideal for those looking for modern design that saves on space.