These 9 Colors will Bring Your Home Good Luck

While interior designers might not be creating sumptuous home schemes based on which colours are said to draw good luck into a property, it certainly wouldn't hurt to find out which hues could be more positive, would it? Imagine if your home already has most of these in play… perhaps it's time to buy that lottery ticket after all! In all seriousness though, the colours we have found to be connected to good luck seem to also have naturally welcoming and positive overtones to them as well and we don't think there is an ugly shade in the bunch either, so come with us now and see if any of these colours could be perfect for that brighter bedroom that you're hoping for, the kooky kitchen or the luxurious living room! We'll also tell you which shades to avoid!