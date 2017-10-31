These 9 Colors will Bring Your Home Good Luck

While interior designers might not be creating sumptuous home schemes based on which colours are said to draw good luck into a property, it certainly wouldn't hurt to find out which hues could be more positive, would it? Imagine if your home already has most of these in play… perhaps it's time to buy that lottery ticket after all! In all seriousness though, the colours we have found to be connected to good luck seem to also have naturally welcoming and positive overtones to them as well and we don't think there is an ugly shade in the bunch either, so come with us now and see if any of these colours could be perfect for that brighter bedroom that you're hoping for, the kooky kitchen or the luxurious living room! We'll also tell you which shades to avoid!
White has an integral purity and calm quality to it that makes it ideal for injecting a little more concentration and good fortune in rooms where studying takes place. We REALLT recommend it for home offices or reading spaces.
Used on the walls, black is said to evoke feelings of loneliness, isolation and distance, but as furniture, it makes for an exceptional level of elegance and sophistication. The lesson here is to use in moderation!
Need a little more fire in your belly and passion for life? Then red is an absolute must in your home! Apparently, red denotes better focus on goals and could give you an extra push to accomplish your ambitions!
Right in the middle of both cool and warm colours, green is the most striking neutral you can choose and offers a lovely connection to the natural world. Plunging you into a more organic mindset can bring new clarity and focus, not to mention a positive outlook!
While blue might not be a natural magnet for good luck, being that it is the coolest tone of them all, it is worth an honourable mention, as it is perfect for tapping into deep, positive emotions and if you are emotionally healthy, doesn't good luck follow?
Despite being very pretty, violet should be avoided at all costs, if you want to welcome good luck into your home. As an accent, it is fine, in small doses, but if you use on large walls, you will find good fortune being blocked by serious introspection and maybe a little sadness too!
Youthful, fun and spontaneous, yellow has a natural positivity and warmth that radiates far and wide, so we don't think it will be a big surprise that good luck is drawn towards sunnier paces! If you are hoping to attract wealth into your home, this is a great bet too, as gold begets gold!
Given that both red and yellow have already been identified as fantastic colours to use in your home, it makes perfect sense that orange would work too, as it is a perfect blend of them both! We challenge you to not feel more upbeat and positive in a space like this and good luck just flows to happy rooms.
Being a heady combination of red and white, pink offers increased focus but in a calm and peaceful way, with a smattering of romantic love thrown in for good measure. Love is the ultimate in good luck emotions, so it makes perfect sense to add a little pink to a home and it's not just for girls!
