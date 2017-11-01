Autumn decoration: tips for your living room

Finally, you need to make sure that your fire or woodburner is ready to go! Spend a little bit of time cleaning it out and it would be a good idea to have your flue swept as well, just to be sure that you'll get maximum fuel efficiency and have no concerns about chimney fires. Stack some properly dried firewood inside as well, so you always have some to hand.

