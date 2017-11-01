Autumn decoration: tips for your living room

If one thing is certain, it's the changing of the seasons and we don't know about you, but the transition to autumn is absolutely one of our favourites! As we wave goodbye to long, warm, sunny days and say hello to cooler temperatures and longer nights, it's important to adapt to the season and make your home a little more cosy. We know you might be wondering how you can inject a little autumnal charm and style into your living room and today, we are going to be your personal interior designer and tell you! Prepare to start considering seasonal decorating a little more seriously, as these tips can be recycled every year, to great effect, so let's hunker down and get started!
You don't need to actually splash out on a rug with an autumnal fallen leaves motif on it, but a thick-pile floor covering is a must and if you can tap into the seasonal look, why not? In summer, you'll prefer thinner mats, but for the cooler months, we always recommend a thicker and more plush rug in the living room!
You don't want to start seeing your electricity bills spiralling out of control, so instead of ramping up the heating from day one of autumn, just grab a few extra throws for chairs and sofas. The layered textiles will look gorgeous, add to a snug feel and help to keep you warmer until you really need to get the radiators on too.
Anything that can be swapped out for a more seasonal version should be, so we are talking about things like sofa and cushion covers, in terms of your living room. Dark greens, navy blue and rust-tones, such as orange, will all work REALLY well and help to bring a cosier feel into play.
What could be more autumnal and beautiful than some real wood, scattered about in your living room? Whether you choose some gorgeous pieces of furniture or some new picture frames, a smattering of real wood will always give a more autumnal feel to your living room.
If you are no stranger to textile cycling, we think you'll already be looking for your cold-weather curtains, but if not, let's get you up to speed! In warmer months, thin drapes that let sunlight into your rooms are a great way to keep cool and fresh, but in winter, you want to swap out for something more heavy and thick, which will keep all your heat inside! Dense fabrics, such as velvet or corduroy are perfect.
Candles in autumn? What a perfect idea, but as well as adding some ambient soft lighting for cosy evenings in, you can choose a more richly-scented wax, to get a really sensory experience going on! We like to choose rich, musky scents, for a really cosy feeling.
Finally, you need to make sure that your fire or woodburner is ready to go! Spend a little bit of time cleaning it out and it would be a good idea to have your flue swept as well, just to be sure that you'll get maximum fuel efficiency and have no concerns about chimney fires. Stack some properly dried firewood inside as well, so you always have some to hand.
