​10 tips to make your closet more practical

It’s a fact that a messy environment has a direct effect on our moods, and it’s not positive. Can you imagine struggling to smile and concentrate while having to dig your way through a cluttered space (regardless of whether it’s the kitchen, living room, hallway or another room altogether)?

Today we want to focus on the positive power of a neat and tidy closet/wardrobe, seeing as we all deal with our dressing space at least twice a day (can you see why an orderly closet/wardrobe is so important?). Let’s see how to jumpstart a positive mindset via a neat closet!