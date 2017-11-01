Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 tips to make your closet more practical

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
VESTIDORES, MUEBLES RABANAL SL MUEBLES RABANAL SL Industrial style dressing room
Loading admin actions …

It’s a fact that a messy environment has a direct effect on our moods, and it’s not positive. Can you imagine struggling to smile and concentrate while having to dig your way through a cluttered space (regardless of whether it’s the kitchen, living room, hallway or another room altogether)? 

Today we want to focus on the positive power of a neat and tidy closet/wardrobe, seeing as we all deal with our dressing space at least twice a day (can you see why an orderly closet/wardrobe is so important?). Let’s see how to jumpstart a positive mindset via a neat closet!

1. First of all, clean out your closet by emptying each drawer, dusting each cubby, and being honest about which items you no longer require.

Гардеробная в двухэтажном доме в стиле лофт, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Industrial style dressing room
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

2. Organise your clothing via colours and seasons, which will make dressing each morning much easier.

homify Classic style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Accept some diversity. Not every single element in your wardrobe needs to hang – T-shirts are perfectly acceptable folded and neatly stacked atop one another.

VESTIDORES, MUEBLES RABANAL SL MUEBLES RABANAL SL Industrial style dressing room
MUEBLES RABANAL SL

MUEBLES RABANAL SL
MUEBLES RABANAL SL
MUEBLES RABANAL SL

4. Make use of drawers wherever possible, as they can be ideal for anything from shirts and shoes to underwear.

Превращение хрущевки 2017, GM-interior GM-interior Minimalist dressing room
GM-interior

GM-interior
GM-interior
GM-interior

5. Storage boxes are life-saving elements that can enhance any space’s commitment to storage, as long as they’re kept neat.

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

6. Never pile up your shoes on top of each other as it leads to an untidy look. Store each pair in boxes, in cubby holes, or stack them neatly next to each other.

Ankleiden nach Maß- Raumwunder ohne Grenzen, HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH

HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A few simple hanging rods can mean the difference between an untidy wardrobe and one that looks quite inviting.

DORMITÓRIO CASAL 01, Pura!Arquitetura Pura!Arquitetura BedroomWardrobes & closets
Pura!Arquitetura

Pura!Arquitetura
Pura!Arquitetura
Pura!Arquitetura

8. Take your drawers’ storage so much further via cubby holes for anything from ties to jewellery pieces.

ANKLEIDE - BEGEHBARER KLEIDERSCHRANK, DESIGNWERK Christl DESIGNWERK Christl Classic style dressing room
DESIGNWERK Christl

DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl

9. A full-length mirror (if you have space for one) immediately adds functionality and style to a dressing space/closet.

Aménagement d'une longère, MadaM Architecture MadaM Architecture Modern dressing room
MadaM Architecture

MadaM Architecture
MadaM Architecture
MadaM Architecture

10. As we’ve said, be honest about which clothing pieces you no longer use. If you haven’t worn anything in 12 months, take it out and give it to charity!

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let’s discover The rules of a great wardrobe makeover.

​20 breakfast bars perfect for your kitchen
What other tips do you have to ensure a tidier clothing space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks