10 ideas for a modern bathroom sink

West End Apartment, Nicola Holden Designs Nicola Holden Designs Modern bathroom
If you think that your bathroom sink can't offer you some opportunities to really push your bathroom designer skills to their limits, you are so wrong! Gone are the days when a simple ceramic basin was your only option, with the shape (circular or square!) being your only point of variation, as you really won't believe how incredible some of the styles, shapes and materials are now, in terms of sink design. Come and take a look at our Top 10 weirdly wonderful sink finds and see which you love the most!

1. A freestanding bowl.

1-Einfamilienhaus, vollmilch. Das Architekturbüro. vollmilch. Das Architekturbüro. Rustic style bathroom
Let's start simple! A Bowl sink is a great way to break away from the standards large built-in design that has reigned supreme for so many years. 

2. Sweeping curves.

West End Apartment, Nicola Holden Designs Nicola Holden Designs Modern bathroom
A more ergonomic sweeping, wave-like shape here has made a ceramic sink so much more interesting and unusual. What a focal point for the room. 

3. Double slipper sinks.

Maer Barn, Bude, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern bathroom
We've all heard of slipper baths, but what about slipper sinks? Gently flared and wonderful, especially when there are two of them, this design is really exciting us!

4. Extreme colour.

Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom bathroom sink,bathroom floor,modern,purple,vanity,interior design
When all else fails, a splash of really unexpected and daring colour will always do the job of modernising a space! A purple sink isn't something we'd turn our noses up, that's for sure!

5. Stainless steel.

Sink Archipod Eclectic style study/office
Easy to clean, dramatic and unapologetically contemporary, this tiny stainless steel sink is something else! A little walnut shelf has certainly added to the drama as well.

6. Freestanding art!

Bathroom sink Vieille Europe BathroomDecoration
Ok, we know that burnt teak might not be everyone;s cup of tea, but this incredible one-off artistic sink sculpture will be enough to convince most people, we bet! Wow!

7. Concrete!

Bespoke Concrete Infinity Sink Forma Studios BathroomSinks
If you've never considered a concrete infinity sink for your bathroom before you're not alone, as we hadn't either. We can't stop thinking about them now though!

8. Adaptable with storage.

Orbit Sink, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd BathroomSinks
GENIUS! These sinks look like simple pillar installations, until you swig and pivot the individual slices out, to reveal a wealth of storage as well! Seriously brilliant. 

9. Carved stone.

Stone Sink homify BathroomSinks Stone
This is an idea we can really get onboard with, especially in terms of bragging rights! A huge slab of stone, carved by a craftsperson into the perfect sink would be a real dream! Imagine using something really exotic, like quartz!

10. Bespoke wood.

Wooden wash basins - Wooden Sinks Manufacturer / Exporter homify
Think wood and water don't mix? Think again! These phenomenal artisan wooden sinks are taking things to a whole new and unexpected level! Such craftsmanship and finish!

For more modern bathroom motifs, take a look at this Ideabook: Ideas for a more modern bathroom.

Are you ready for a more modern bathroom?

