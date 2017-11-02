Your browser is out-of-date.

​20 ideal TV rooms for modern homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern media room
Say what you will about the modern style, but it is just so practical! As it makes use of linear designs and neutral hues (mostly), it lends a visual spaciousness to any room. And that functionality gets boosted so much more when natural lighting and additional legroom get added to the finished result…

Today we take the modern style and apply it to one of the more practical rooms of any house: the TV room (for some households that can be the living room, while others are fortunate enough to have enough space so that they have their own individual TV room). 

Let’s gather some fresh inspiration with these 20 examples that show how the combination of the typical elements present in any TV room (TV, sofa, coffee table, lighting fixtures, etc.) can result in numerous copy-worthy ideas, including: 

• Furniture layout with the emphasis on a focal point (in this case, the TV), 

• Furnishings and décor pieces contributing to the colour palette, 

• Ideal placement of sound systems and speakers, 

• Optimum layout ideas for small TV rooms, and many more…

1.

Departamento CL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

2.

SESIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA Y RECORRIDO VIRTUAL - CENTRAL PARK -, ECKEN virtual spaces ECKEN virtual spaces Modern media room
ECKEN virtual spaces

3.

RECORRIDO VIRTUAL Y SESIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA - LA TOSCANA - , ECKEN virtual spaces ECKEN virtual spaces Modern media room
ECKEN virtual spaces

4.

Diseño de interiores, Zono Interieur Zono Interieur Modern media room
Zono Interieur

5.

Ampliación en "Los Frailes", Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern media room Stone
Taller Luis Esquinca

6.

PC Fase 2 Piso 5, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern media room
Línea Vertical

7.

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern media room
Línea Vertical

8.

Penthouse SENS, ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern media room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

9.

Proyecto "Alebrije", Franko & Co. Franko & Co. Modern media room
Franko &amp; Co.

10.

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern media room
Helô Marques Associados

11.

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Modern media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

12.

Bela Vista 01, Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Modern media room
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

13.

Residential project, NA ARCHITECTS NA ARCHITECTS Modern media room
NA ARCHITECTS

14.

子供たちの元気な声が響く のびのび成長できる家, LITTLE NEST WORKS LITTLE NEST WORKS Modern media room Grey
LITTLE NEST WORKS

15.

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

16.

Apartamento | Cobertura, Piacesi Arquitetos Piacesi Arquitetos Modern media room
Piacesi Arquitetos

17.

Proy. Precursores - San Miguel, Lima, Kuro Design Studio Kuro Design Studio Modern media room
Kuro Design Studio

18.

이천집, 위빌종합건설 위빌종합건설 Modern media room
위빌종합건설

19.

APTO PAISAGEM, ALME ARQUITETURA ALME ARQUITETURA Modern media room
ALME ARQUITETURA

20.

homify Modern media room
homify

You may want to check out: More interesting places to put your TV.

​13 Stylish Kitchen Decoration Ideas to Try on Your Kitchen
Which TV/living room example are you copying?

Discover home inspiration!

