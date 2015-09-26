Brilliant tiled walls

We're sorry, too many people are accessing this website at the same time. We're working on this problem. Please try again later.
All tiling comes with a lot of options. Tiles can come in practically any shape, size or colour that we could possibly want. We can choose them for any space we want too. From the flooring in our kitchen to the tiling around our shower. Whichever style you chose, we hope we can inspire you.
We have selected some of our favourite brick looking tiles. We feel that this design look offers a great finish to any space it is in.
These brick effect tiles from Brick Tile Series are very smart and decorative, in a subtle way. These are in a bathroom, but we see no reason why they couldn't go in a kitchen as well. They have the shape of bricks with the practicality of being a tile. Tiles are very easy to maintain and wipe clean quickly. The joy of these particular tiles is in the design. They are slightly bumpy and the light colour helps reflect light around making the space feel very open. These tiles do come in 10 different colours, offering you a huge range to choose from.
We love these Murella tiles. They look like natural exposed brick work, minus all the mess of actually going through the work to strip walls back. They look glorious in this kitchen space, giving a real overall rustic feel to the room. They would be ideal for behind a sink or cooker to act as a splash back, simply because they are easy to clean, unlike real brick. Made from a hard wearing porcelain, they are an excellent choice for any kitchen.
These tiles are beautiful in this bathroom. The high gloss finish of these brick appearing tiles gives the bathroom a real sense of quality. The black and white theme is very simple in appearance, but gives the feel of class and elegance. The brick look really adds to the overall appearance. Also, switching from black to white tiles, helps distinguish different parts of the bathroom.The light reflects brilliantly off of the tiles too and the black isn't as overpowering as you might think it would be.
This room looks very retro and a little rustic. Tiles really do make and shape a room. Here they give a real country feel to the kitchen. The green tiles with the white band is certainly a distinctive look. You wouldn't forget this look in a hurry. Vintage is certainly the word for these brick tiles. And with each one being handcrafted, no one is ever the same. They have a naturally bumpy edge which just adds to the finished look.
Brick is brilliant, we have established that as a look. They look wonderful in any setting. We love the simplicity of this bathroom look. They make the perfect partner in any room that has water. They are an excellent splash back, as well as being watertight. This minimalist look is clean and simple and that alone is the appeal. No one wants a bathroom that looks dark and dirty, and these tiles certainly open the room up to cleanliness and light.
We see the appeal of brick. It makes us think of exposed walls and industrial chic. However the introduction of the brick shaped tile opened design up to a whole new level. You can get a silky smooth finish and a watertight surround. These aqua marine colour tiles add some lovely colour to this bathroom. They separate the bath and shower area too. The shower areas uses grey brick tiles that also match the patterned floor in colour. The high gloss finish also helps the light move around the bathroom effortlessly.
We have seen how well brick works in a bathroom and we know the look also works in a kitchen. Here you can see a wonderful example of industrial mixed with homely. The bricks add to the industrial look, and are made to stand out with having a slightly darker grout used. The shelves are open and exposed and the table is made from reclaimed wood. The brick tiles help give this room a sense of class, whilst still looking lived in.
Tiles don't have to just be exclusive to the walls of the room they are in. Here you can see the tiles are on the floor, giving a slightly Mediterranean feel to the room. The wall at the back also has a brick tiled effect. This room is long and the tiles have been laid to make it feel longer rather than wider, but this helps the overall size of the room. The terracotta colour helps add warmth to the room as well. We like the whole look, with the clean white sinks, wood paneling and large mirror.
Here we can see that tiles have been used to great effect in this shower area. The dark grey could make it feel really enclosed, but we can see that light is actually reflected really well indeed. It is a narrow space, but with the tiles placed horizontally, they give the appearance of widening the shower. The white between the tiles also helps lighten the finished look.
Suitable for walls and floors… .and bath paneling! Tiles really are very versatile. They can be cut to any size or shape. Here we can see they encase the whole room. The shower is tiled floor to ceiling with the rest of the bathroom being tiled to half way up the wall. This room looks larger than it is thanks to the mirror at the rear of the bath giving a reflection. The brick tiles look very muted in tone, but the black sink and shelves really help to draw them out.