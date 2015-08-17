A house of lego

Just as every family is unique, their homes are often equally as individual. No new build is ever the same, and each new home must reflect the desires and needs of its owners both now and in the future. This beautiful family home in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires is unlike many of its newly built counterparts. At the time of building the owner's were a family of three, but this was to change in the future. A project of Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá The home was built in two separate stages; the first initial stage, and the expansion at the time after two more children were born. This careful planning and shrewd design allowed the home to completely on a somewhat limited budget, and to allow the family's life to not be interfered when work began on the second stage. Let's take a look at this truly one-of-a-kind home.