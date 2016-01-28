How to utilize a small kitchen to its maximum

Small kitchens need not be devoid of charm and functionality and, despite their limited square feet, offer immense potential. The question is how do we tap into that potential and make the most of a small kitchen?

The right furniture will be a start. Antique furniture—even if not intended for kitchen use—can be used to give warmth and ambiance to the room. You can also expand the kitchen’s space by giving multiple uses to storage solutions and furniture.

For example, you can use retractable or folding kitchen benches, or have cabinets with multiple storage units. Of course, colours, lighting and decorative objects also play a key part in tapping into the potential of small kitchens.

In today’s article we’ll focus on how furniture, cabinets and drawers can be used in order to achieve the impossible; fitting everything into a small kitchen.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!