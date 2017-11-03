​14 wall coverings that will inspire you to do the same

For those who are under the impression that paint is your only choice when it comes to styling up your walls: your worlds are about to change! Because thanks to clever designers and builders/architects who like to think outside the box, numerous options exist today that help us achieve greatness for our homes’ walls, both inside and out.

Of course the choice of which materials to add to our walls depends on various factors (including the function of the room, the type of design of our homes, personal preference, etc.), but regardless of all these (and your design budget), there are still many many options to consider.

So, let’s start!