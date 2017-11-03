Your browser is out-of-date.

​14 wall coverings that will inspire you to do the same

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Tropical style living room
For those who are under the impression that paint is your only choice when it comes to styling up your walls: your worlds are about to change! Because thanks to clever designers and builders/architects who like to think outside the box, numerous options exist today that help us achieve greatness for our homes’ walls, both inside and out.

Of course the choice of which materials to add to our walls depends on various factors (including the function of the room, the type of design of our homes, personal preference, etc.), but regardless of all these (and your design budget), there are still many many options to consider.

So, let’s start!

1. Exposed stone that can look quite prim and proper depending on style and design.

Parede com Pedra Palito, Rebello Pedras Decorativas Rebello Pedras Decorativas Modern living room Stone Beige
Rebello Pedras Decorativas

Rebello Pedras Decorativas
Rebello Pedras Decorativas
Rebello Pedras Decorativas

2. The days of stylish wallpaper are far from over.

Tiles 'Digitally Printed' Wallpaper Collection, Paper Moon Paper Moon Walls & flooringWallpaper
Paper Moon

Tiles 'Digitally Printed' Wallpaper Collection

Paper Moon
Paper Moon
Paper Moon

3. Wallpapers with 3D graphics and effects have taken the interior design world by storm.

Visuals, Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Scandinavian style bedroom Grey
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels

Artpanel 3D Wall Panels
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels

4. Of course tiles can do so much more than simply cover up floors.

homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Tiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Raw and exposed concrete? Of course it’s an option, especially since it works with so many different colours and textures.

Sala concreto e berinjela, Red Studio Red Studio Modern dining room
Red Studio

Red Studio
Red Studio
Red Studio

6. Wall decals can do so much more than add prettiness to children’s rooms.

Adesivo de azulejo hidráulico para cozinha ZAP KitchenAccessories & textiles
ZAP

Adesivo de azulejo hidráulico para cozinha

ZAP
ZAP
ZAP

7. How about a wall clad in wonderful wood?

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Tropical style living room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

8. Of course a bare and exposed wall with softly coloured paint is also an option.

Apartamento Rua Boavista / Lisboa - Apartment in Rua Boavista / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern living room
Ivo Santos Multimédia

Ivo Santos Multimédia
Ivo Santos Multimédia
Ivo Santos Multimédia

9. Mosaic tiles are popular with bathrooms, yet they can style up pretty much any room of the house.

Apto Prof. e Colecionador de selos - Santa Cecília (São Paulo/Brasil), RK Arquitetura & Design RK Arquitetura & Design BathroomSinks Ceramic Blue
RK Arquitetura &amp; Design

RK Arquitetura & Design
RK Arquitetura &amp; Design
RK Arquitetura & Design

10. Exposed brick? Nothing beats that rough texture and sublime character!

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A textured surface, like cork or woven raffia, definitely adds some eye-catching style to a room.

A902, ArquitectosERRE ArquitectosERRE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ArquitectosERRE

ArquitectosERRE
ArquitectosERRE
ArquitectosERRE

12. A marble wall? Timeless elegance guaranteed!

Baltina House (Ginevra), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern bathroom Marble
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

13. And don’t forget about the beauty of green walls or vertical gardens.

MUROS VERDES , GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. Classic style houses Synthetic Green
GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V.

GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V.
GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V.
GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V.

14. We’re not saying you should add mirrors to all your walls, but a full-size mirror can definitely make a grand impression.

Gold Towers Konut, Treso İç Mimarlık Treso İç Mimarlık Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Treso İç Mimarlık

Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık

Now, let’s take a look at The best floor options for every room.

How to make a room cosy
What will you be adding to your bland walls to give them more style?

