​Decorating your house according to your star sign

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
HCH, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Loading admin actions …

Stuck between floral wallpaper and mosaic tiles? Not sure if you should go with cherry red, daffodil yellow or lime green for your scatter cushions? Well, you could either phone up a professional interior designer, or maybe you should turn to the Zodiac to see how you are meant to style up your home

Yes, not all of us put stock into star signs and how they affect our daily lives, but you can’t deny that it makes for some pretty amusing reading.

So, whether you choose to believe in it or not, let’s see what styles and designs your particular star sign is recommending for your home.

1. Sagittarius: Emphasis should be placed on comfort, which means fluffy armchairs, plush pillows, and lots of legroom in-between your furnishings.

Departamento GS, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern living room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

2. Scorpio: For your bathroom, go with cold hues (blues, greys) complemented by white furniture items. And the more open space you have, the better.

Remodelación Casa Estilo Farmhouse San Antonio TX, Noelia Ünik Designs Noelia Ünik Designs Country style bathroom
Noelia Ünik Designs

Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs

3. Capricorn: Mystery is what it’s all about, so we recommend sleek finishes, contemporary furnishings, earthy colours and eye-catching art pieces.

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Minimalist kitchen Marble Grey
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

4. Aquarius: It’s all about socialising, which means a big sofa and lots of seating room for all your friends. Friendly patterns are more than welcome.

Casa Aramara, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style living room
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

5. Leo: Elegance is everything, which means only top-notch modern décor items and refined furnishings are good enough for your space.

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern living room
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

6. Pisces: Swimming upstream, you want to include décor pieces and furnishings that go against the norm – ‘quirky’ is your keyword.

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

7. Cancer: Warm and homey is what your environment should be, meaning red hues and bricks or wood for materials to ensure a welcoming look.

CASA WILMA , SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun Classic style dining room Marble White
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

8. Gemini: You’re in two minds, so think of ‘contrast’ when styling up your home – materials and colours that offset, dissimilar designs for visual effect, etc.

Herman Miller, Herman Miller México Herman Miller México Modern dining room
Herman Miller México

Herman Miller México
Herman Miller México
Herman Miller México

9. Taurus: You’re closely in tune with nature and that’s why you can’t get by without a decent dose of plants and flowers – but include floral- and botanical patterns too.

RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern dining room Bamboo
ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV

ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV
ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV
ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV

10. Aries: You’re the boldest of them all, so feel free to splash a brave colour against a wall or coat up a surface in sleek stainless steel to make it more prominent.

Casa Los Agapandos, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

11. Virgo: The design doesn’t matter, but the layout and placement of furnishings must be done meticulously. Measured spaces, perfect placement of décor, etc.

HCH, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

12. Libra: Think romance and passion; go with warm tones and materials (wood and plush fabrics), and ensure you are committed to pleasing scents in your home.

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern living room
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

Interested to learn more? Let’s see how to go about Matching your garden to your Zodiac sign.

​14 wall coverings that will inspire you to do the same
Do you agree with your star sign’s recommendation, or do you prefer another’s?

