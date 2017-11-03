​Decorating your house according to your star sign

Stuck between floral wallpaper and mosaic tiles? Not sure if you should go with cherry red, daffodil yellow or lime green for your scatter cushions? Well, you could either phone up a professional interior designer, or maybe you should turn to the Zodiac to see how you are meant to style up your home…

Yes, not all of us put stock into star signs and how they affect our daily lives, but you can’t deny that it makes for some pretty amusing reading.

So, whether you choose to believe in it or not, let’s see what styles and designs your particular star sign is recommending for your home.