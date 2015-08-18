The walnut villa

Every home must reflect the needs and the character of its owners, and it is the job of the designer's and architects, along with the owners, to make the family's dream home a reality. This wonderful new build from Polish architects Tomasz Czajkowski Pracownia is a perfect example. Working closely with the family through all stages of the building process has allowed the project to reach its full potential, and given the new owners a home to be truly proud of.
Straight away we are aware this is no ordinary home with a typical design. The exterior of the home is striking and imposing, and gives us a taste as to what we might find inside. Whilst the cream tone of the render may be common, the huge glass panels in tinted black with the house finished in black trim is something a little more out of the ordinary.
Moving to the other side of the large glass panels that dominate the facade, we are greeted by a sizeable home that is flooded with natural light. The high ceilings enhance the breezy feeling offered by the huge windows, whilst an original Eames' Lounge Chair pairs perfectly with its tasteful surrounds.
A dominant colour scheme of an array of brown tones is a theme that runs throughout the home, adding an undeniable sense of warmth. Choosing to go against the grain with a conventional sofa is a collection of interchangeable couches that can be rearranged easily.
The focal design feature of the new interior is undeniably the eye-catching interior timber pavilion-like structure. It serves as the centre of the house both visually and literally, and is a space that divides the entrance from the living areas.
The stairs are built of an equally as rich timber tone, and appear to float thanks to the glass balustrades.
On the upper floor we are presented with the bedrooms of the home, which employ a colour scheme a little different to the rooms of downstairs. The child's bedroom is bright and colourful- exactly as a kids bedroom should be. With a fresh lick of paint and some updated decorations, this room can easily evolve and adapt as they do.
The deep tones of timber are enhanced by the moody black of the master bedroom. The textured wall serves as a unique bedhead, adding an air of romance and luxury to an already distinct home.
To finish our brief tour of this wonderfully unique house we arrive at the indoor pool, which is bright and inviting thanks to the reflective ceiling which magnifies both the natural and artificial light.
