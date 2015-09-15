Superb single beds

Not just reserved for children's rooms, a single bed can also be a valuable addition to any spare room, especially those that have a reduced amount of space. Having said that however, there are some fabulous examples of what you can do with a young person's room too, with imaginative and fun single bed installations.
Take a look at these examples of how fantastic a single bed could look in one of your rooms and see if inspiration strikes!
Imagine that you are a young person with a penchant for Lego; you want a bedroom that is grown up looking, but you're not so mature that you want anything too plain or boring. Well, here is the perfect solution! The single bed is a grown up choice and offers comfort and security, while also blending into the surrounding theme seamlessly thanks to carefully chosen bedlinen. By choosing a single bed that favours stark, simple lines and clean colours, the Lego brick theme is once again supported, without being too overkill.
What's not to love about this stunning single bed? The height is appealing to children, while the built in cubby hole underneath offers a place for seclusion and safe play. The high sides allow parents to feel confident that their children will be safe and protected, while the slimline silhouette of the bed itself allows for more floorspace play. By choosing something a little bit different, such as a timber bunk bed, parents can ensure that bedtime becomes a whole lot more fun and inviting!
Woah! Look away from the dual pink dressing tables for a second, if you can, and just look at that amazing silver leather wrapped single bed! What could be better than sinking down into that comfortable looking tub bed? Exceptionally different, fun and sure to be a talking point for any friends that come over, any child (or adult for that matter!) would love to fall asleep in this extra special single bed, especially if the surrounding decor was completed in a similarly spacey theme!
Look at this totally awesome single bed! Perfect for any rad dudes in your house, this ramp style installation could be easily adapted to suit either skaters or surfers with some carefully selected colour schemes and wall graphics. Perfect as a statement room, we know that not everyone outgrows the need for speed, so this could be either a truly unique guest room or a gnarly childrens' room. One thing is for sure however and that is that you are unlikely to see too many rooms like this, so at least you will be a bit different!
Everything in this room screams of the Scandinavian influence behind it, don't you think? From those stunning floor tiles with an eye-catching design through to the wooden furniture which has been painted in a vivid shade of red. The single bed is what is really catching our attention though, thanks to that wonderfully different sleigh-style. Not just suitable for a small child's single bed, this style would be amazing if sized up into a day bed to take centre stage in a guest bedroom. Displayed against a crisp white wall, this bed makes it feel like Christmas every day and we are big fans of this room that has been created by WM.
It's only an assumption that as we get older we will naturally gravitate towards sleeping in a double bed and when a single bed can look as good as the two in this picture, we can see the appeal of retaining some single space! These single divans have been finished in a vibrant cobalt blue, offering a stark contrast to the industrial bare brick background. Cosy and elegant, these beds offer intimacy but also space and allows for easy accommodation of any guests.
We love the way that something old and something new has come together effortlessly in this picture to create an amazing ambience. The traditional single bed, with slotted wooden head and foot boards, looks sensational in a crisp white and matches the old fashioned desk and chair perfectly. Combined with a funky wallpaper, bright colours and modern accessories (we're looking at the fun zebra head!), these traditional pieces are given a new lease of life. Single beds don't have to be boring and we have rarely seen any that are more fun than this one!
For the pared back individual that likes a clean look and a simple take on home furnishings and decorating, can there be anything more perfect that this lovely steel pipe bed frame? The quintessential industrial installation, this single bed speaks of simplicity and elegance, while avoiding the potential for looking a little too institutional, thanks to beautiful soft furnishings, in the form of natural fibre cushions and some seasonal flowers. With stark bedclothes, this frame could have run the risk of looking extremely uninviting but by injecting some warmth, it remains utterly stylish.
Having styled, designed and finished a stunning guest bedroom, such as this utterly beautiful example, perhaps you might be tempted to keep it for yourself! And why not we say? The stripped floors and funky accent pattern at play in this room all lend themselves perfectly to the installation of an antique style single bed as the eccentricity of the pineapples will happily overshadow any mismatched eras and allow them to work together. Here we see shabby chic, rustic, modern and antique design vibes all working in perfect symbiosis to create an inviting and inspirational room.
