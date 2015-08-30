The latest trends in kitchen tiles

A stalwart companion to worktops and cookers, kitchen tiles have always been a popular installation and have stood the test of time through to modern food preparation area trends. Of course, styles, colours and textures have varied greatly and far more possibilities are on offer now, but one thing will never change and that is that there will always be a place for kitchen tiles, no matter what design style is being adopted or what decorating principles are being followed.
Take a look at the following examples of kitchen tiles and see if you can be tempted to try something a little bit different.
This room is a fiesta for the eyes! Everything has been carefully selected to fit with the Scandinavian influence perfectly and taking centre stage are those lovely hearth tiles set behind the range. Picking up the grey of the rustic wooden table and coordinating cupboard doors, as well as the deep crimson of the range, the kitchen tiles featured here are what is really tying the room and the theme together as a cohesive whole. Mirroring the pattern in a larger scale on the floor is a beautiful and unusual touch, which we know will inspire some beautiful kitchens!
It's surprising just how much of a standout style style statement these white subway kitchen tiles manage to make, given that the entire kitchen space is also white. It would have been all too easy for the tiles to blend in and not be distinguishable, but that fantastic shape and unmistakable grey grout allow the tiles to pop and speak for themselves. Where some people may have opted for an accent colour with their tiles, the design team here have stuck rigidly to a clean white theme and it is working amazingly well!
If you can tear your eyes away from the breathtaking cupboards that appear to be floating, for just one second, you will notice the real star of this picture; the glorious granite wall tiles. Undulating in depth, there is no uniform finish for these fabulous kitchen tiles made from a hearty natural material. Bringing an organic drama to the room, the dark grey of the tiles is perfectly offset against the white cupboards and wall and are lit to perfection with the subtle strip lighting. Moody and magnificent!
If a full granite wall is a little too dark and heavy for you but you are tempted by a natural material, why not consider adding a splash of slate to your kitchen? Stark in its minimalism, this kitchen has little in the way of creature comforts, but what it does have is a fabulous wall of seemingly random slate kitchen tiles used as a decorative wall feature as well as a practical splash back. The red, grey and white of the colour scheme are working perfectly together to create a harmony, with no one colour being too dominant. Had a full slate wall been installed, the balance could have been upset and resulted in a less beautiful end result.
Doesn't it look like you could just reach out and push these kitchen tiles back into the wall like giant buttons? We love the tactile and inviting nature of these bevelled edge tiles from Equipe Ceramicas and in this dramatic vermillion shade, they really make a huge statement. The perfect partner to an otherwise monochrome colour scheme, these red kitchen tiles really add drama and act as a strange juxtaposition between cutting edge and retro, making this kitchen appeal to a wide variety of people.
Country style at its best! The traditional bottle green, cream and natural stone colour palettes are working harmoniously to create a space that brings homemade apple pies and AGA cooking to mind instantly! We love the use of the creamy beige kitchen tiles to create a definition between prep and social areas in this kitchen and know that they are there for practical reasons as well as aesthetic ones! The perfect splash back, these kitchen tiles are not only homely, they are hygienic, allowing any dirt or food waste to show up easily. A working kitchen with a beautiful heart!
In a small kitchen, such as a terraced housed galley or awkwardly shaped apartment space such as this, it's hard to make big statements. Even a colour pop with some tiles could appear to shrink the already in demand space, so choosing a modern and bright finish will always be best. The use of white marble kitchen tiles in this example is perfect as they help to create a sense of airiness, space and clean modernity, which prevents the small room from feeling extra claustrophobic.
You may like the idea of using more than one colour in your kitchen, but be a little unsure as to how to go about it. Here we see a wonderful example of hues working together to create a lovely and welcoming space. Drawing on the other natural tones in the room, the kitchen tiles seen here are all focused around white and grey shades and are all applied to the wall in a seemingly random pattern to add a little zing to the back of the range cooker. By not repeating the pattern anywhere, the tiles become a focal point and draw attention to the heart of the kitchen.
For those lucky enough to have a large expanse of space to decorate, long tiles, such as these amazing natural stone ones, add a sense elongation and vastness. As well as bringing a natural material into the home, these kitchen tiles effectively bolster the already impressive width of the space, making it feel even bigger and more open plan. Used to create a feature wall, kitchen tiles such as these allow the outside and indoor spaces to merge and create a seamless transition between the two, as can be seen here with the tiles reaching all the way to the sliding doors.
This open plan kitchen/dining room area has a lot of beautiful design features to catch your eye, from the butchers block worktop and cabinet sides through to the lovely directionally alternating floorboards and sleek drawer fronts, but what really captures our attention is those unusual tiles. Here we see a cascade of hexagonal kitchen tiles dramatically transforming an already attractive and functional space into a unique and interesting area. If hexagons aren't for you, why not consider other shapes too? We can picture a tumbling of triangles looking phenomenal too!
