A barn with heart

As winner of the Campaign for Rural England Design Award, 2009, this striking dwelling has undergone a complete transformation and refurbishment. Beginning with an unloved 1970's asbestos clad, steel framed agricultural building, the owners engaged HeathWalker Studio to remodel and reinvigorate this structure into a contemporary dwelling. By refurbishing the disused '70s structure, the architects were able to save the adjoining 16th century barn from conversion, retaining its listed heritage and historic aesthetic. The result of this complete revamp is a striking residence that embodies all the necessary amenities for modern 21st living.
If you would like to take a tour into this wonderful property, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home makeover or re-build.
The façade of this 1970's structure has been given a fresh dose of life, and now looks like a functioning and stylish home. As a spacious contemporary dwelling, we see a new roof, and maximum glazing that works wonderfully to connect the new interior with the stunning garden beyond. We are also able to see the adjoining 16th century barn that has been saved from conversion.
The new interior is absolutely stunning. Impossisble to compare to its former self, the structure is now light, bright, and airy. A white colour scheme helps to give the space a sense of openness, while the very high ceilings add to the cheerfully large space. Gorgeous citrus hues have been employed to bring a sense of lightness and verve into the living area, as well as vintage pieces that inject an industrial and old-world charm. This space is full of charisma, and the windows give us a striking view of the old structure as well as impart timelessness into the dwelling.
From another angle we are able to glimpse the gorgeous double height space and mezzanine area at the top right hand corner of the dwelling. The furniture chosen is simple, comfortable, and traverses the gap between modern living and rustic décor. Carefully chosen items contribute to the overall vibe and feeling of this space, imparting a sense of style and minimalist sophistication. The exposed steel beams give an industrial ambience, and add to the character of the residence.
The mezzanine level functions as a stylish space for the bedroom, and here we see the staircase that is leading up to the private space. The timber tones give a sense of warmth, while the grey tiles are low-maintenance, and work well against the white colour scheme. Downlights are used throughout the space, ensuring the areas that are not lit with natural light, are bright and well-illuminated.
As we move into the bedroom, we are able to see the bright and effortlessly chic sleeping space. This room is wonderfully rustic with furniture chosen to evoke a sense of countryside living. Neutral hues have been chosen for the bed linen and wall colour, while the furnitute is a warm timber that creates contrast within the space.
One of the greatest new features of this updated dwelling are the huge glass sliding doors. These doors are able to be completely opened, giving a clear view into the garden and beyond. Perfect for entertaining during the warmer months, sliding doors are also installed on the adjacent wall, which leads into the the tiled courtyard. The garden is comprised of gravelled areas and grass, these natural elements working in conjunction with the rustic timber cladding on the main building. This home gives an inherent feeling of liveability and enjoyment, of comfortable days and nights, with a functional and modern aesthetic.
