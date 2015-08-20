A barn with heart

As winner of the Campaign for Rural England Design Award, 2009, this striking dwelling has undergone a complete transformation and refurbishment. Beginning with an unloved 1970's asbestos clad, steel framed agricultural building, the owners engaged HeathWalker Studio to remodel and reinvigorate this structure into a contemporary dwelling. By refurbishing the disused '70s structure, the architects were able to save the adjoining 16th century barn from conversion, retaining its listed heritage and historic aesthetic. The result of this complete revamp is a striking residence that embodies all the necessary amenities for modern 21st living.

If you would like to take a tour into this wonderful property, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home makeover or re-build.